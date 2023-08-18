Royalton Barracks/Request for Information

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2003919

TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/17/2023 between 7am-730pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 4/Raymond Hill Rd, Bridgewater, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: J. Hutchins Inc

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/18/2023, at approximately 0724 hours, the Vermont State Police received reports of a stolen CAT Skid Steer from a pull-off area on US RT 4 approximately 3 miles up from the Bridgewater Country Store, in Bridgewater, County of Windsor, VT.

Investigation revealed the CAT Skid Steer was stolen sometime between 0700 am to 0730 pm on 08/17/2023, A picture of the CAT Skid steer will be incorporated herein. Anyone with information on the above matter is asked to call Trooper Wang at the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or mengbei.wang@vermont.gov or provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RTE 107

Bethel, VT, 05032

Dispatch-(802)234-9933

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov