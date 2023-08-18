Royalton Barracks/Request for Information
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2003919
TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/17/2023 between 7am-730pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 4/Raymond Hill Rd, Bridgewater, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: J. Hutchins Inc
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/18/2023, at approximately 0724 hours, the Vermont State Police received reports of a stolen CAT Skid Steer from a pull-off area on US RT 4 approximately 3 miles up from the Bridgewater Country Store, in Bridgewater, County of Windsor, VT.
Investigation revealed the CAT Skid Steer was stolen sometime between 0700 am to 0730 pm on 08/17/2023, A picture of the CAT Skid steer will be incorporated herein. Anyone with information on the above matter is asked to call Trooper Wang at the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or mengbei.wang@vermont.gov or provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Trooper Mengbei Wang
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RTE 107
Bethel, VT, 05032
Dispatch-(802)234-9933
Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov