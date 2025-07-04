Berlin Barracks / Arrest on Warrants

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#:25A3004498 TROOPER: David Lambert STATION: VSP-Berlin CONTACT#:802-229-9191 DATE/TIME: 07/04/2025 at 1230 hours LOCATION: Williamstown, VT VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrants ACCUSED: Roger Mucherino AGE: 31 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police and the Berlin Town Police Department located and arrested Roger Mucherino at the Pump and Pantry in Williamstown. Mucherino had outstanding warrants for the following violations: Buy, sell, receive, possess stolen property, Counterfeiting, False pretenses or false tokens, Leaving the scene of a crash, Negligent vehicle operation, Eluding law enforcement, DLS, and Violation of probation. Mucherino was transported to the Northeast Correctional Facility. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE: 07/07/2025 at 1230 hours COURT: Orange and Washington Counties Superior Courts, Criminal Division LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility BAIL: $1200 MUG SHOT: Attached Trooper David Lambert Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks (802)229-9191

