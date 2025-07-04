Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Arrest on Warrants

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:25A3004498

TROOPER: David Lambert                                

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/04/2025 at 1230 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrants

 

ACCUSED: Roger Mucherino

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police and the Berlin Town Police Department located and arrested Roger Mucherino at the Pump and Pantry in Williamstown. Mucherino had outstanding warrants for the following violations: Buy, sell, receive, possess stolen property, Counterfeiting, False pretenses or false tokens, Leaving the scene of a crash, Negligent vehicle operation, Eluding law enforcement, DLS, and Violation of probation.

 

Mucherino was transported to the Northeast Correctional Facility.

 

             

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/07/2025 at 1230 hours 

COURT: Orange and Washington Counties Superior Courts, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility       

BAIL: $1200

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191

 

