Berlin Barracks / Arrest on Warrants
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A3004498
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/04/2025 at 1230 hours
LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrants
ACCUSED: Roger Mucherino
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police and the Berlin Town Police Department located and arrested Roger Mucherino at the Pump and Pantry in Williamstown. Mucherino had outstanding warrants for the following violations: Buy, sell, receive, possess stolen property, Counterfeiting, False pretenses or false tokens, Leaving the scene of a crash, Negligent vehicle operation, Eluding law enforcement, DLS, and Violation of probation.
Mucherino was transported to the Northeast Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/07/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange and Washington Counties Superior Courts, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1200
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
(802)229-9191
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.