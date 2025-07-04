Berlin Barracks / Sale or furnishing to minors; enabling consumption by minors
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3004478
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: VSP Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/03/2025 at 22:36 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Winch Hill Rd in Northfield
VIOLATION: Sale or furnishing to minors; enabling consumption by minors
ACCUSED: John L. Leonard
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/03/2025 at approximately 22:36 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks responded to a report of an underage party involving alcohol consumption on Winch Hill Rd in Northfield. Upon arrival, Troopers spoke to homeowner/resident Leonard who denied Troopers entry onto the residential property and into the residence. Troopers observed signs of intoxication on Leonard’s person, as well as on multiple underage teenagers. Troopers found probable cause for the above offense, issued multiple Court diversion appointments to juveniles, and applied for a search warrant for the property/residence. The search warrant was granted and executed which resulted in the seizure of multiple alcoholic containers located in and outside the residence, as well as issuing Leonard a criminal citation for the aforementioned offense at Washington County Court Criminal Division on the date and time seen below.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/04/2025 at 08:30 hours
COURT: Washington County Criminal Division Superior Court
MUG SHOT: N/A
BAIL: N/A
LODGED: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
