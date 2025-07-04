Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Sale or furnishing to minors; enabling consumption by minors

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3004478

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores                          

STATION: VSP Berlin Barracks             

CONTACT#: (802)-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/03/2025 at 22:36 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Winch Hill Rd in Northfield

VIOLATION: Sale or furnishing to minors; enabling consumption by minors

 

ACCUSED: John L. Leonard                                          

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/03/2025 at approximately 22:36 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks responded to a report of an underage party involving alcohol consumption on Winch Hill Rd in Northfield.  Upon arrival, Troopers spoke to homeowner/resident Leonard who denied Troopers entry onto the residential property and into the residence. Troopers observed signs of intoxication on Leonard’s person, as well as on multiple underage teenagers. Troopers found probable cause for the above offense, issued multiple Court diversion appointments to juveniles, and applied for a search warrant for the property/residence. The search warrant was granted and executed which resulted in the seizure of multiple alcoholic containers located in and outside the residence, as well as issuing Leonard a criminal citation for the aforementioned offense at Washington County Court Criminal Division on the date and time seen below.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/04/2025 at 08:30 hours

COURT: Washington County Criminal Division Superior Court

MUG SHOT: N/A

BAIL: N/A

LODGED: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

