Berlin Barracks / Theft of Trailer
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3004593
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 08/18/23 at approximately 1400 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Main St., Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
VICTIM: John Devereaux
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report from Devereaux, that his trailer had been stolen from his property in the Town of Waterbury, VT. The Vermont State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the trailer belonging to Devereaux.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of this trailer can contact the Berlin Barracks at 802.229.9191, or may submit a tip anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
