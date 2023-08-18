Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Theft of Trailer

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3004593

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Ryan Riegler                         

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/18/23 at approximately 1400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Main St., Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

 

VICTIM: John Devereaux

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report from Devereaux, that his trailer had been stolen from his property in the Town of Waterbury, VT. The Vermont State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the trailer belonging to Devereaux.

 

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of this trailer can contact the Berlin Barracks at 802.229.9191, or may submit a tip anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

 

 

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

Berlin Barracks / Theft of Trailer

