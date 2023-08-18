El Paso County, TX Levels Up Reporting, Streamlines Budgeting with OpenGov Budgeting & Planning
The County of El Paso was ready for a smarter way to show its budget impact. OpenGov provided the transformative solution they needed.TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With a need for a more efficient process to pull data and reports, El Paso County, TX was on the hunt for a new budgeting system. The County found the answer in OpenGov, the leader in budget software for our nation’s counties.
With the bustling City of El Paso County located in its boundaries, the County of El Paso is known for its modern approach to delivering services. To align with that modern approach, the County needed a more efficient capital request process and an easier way to pull data and reports. In its search for a new system, the County was looking for a budgeting platform that could facilitate participatory budgeting, an approach that commissioners in the County were eager to implement. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning was a clear standout due to its capacity for flexible reporting and accessible data.
With the integration of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, El Paso County is looking forward to transforming how it budgets. The County anticipates that the software will offer a return on investment equivalent to almost a quarter million a year in work hours avoided. Further, the software’s multi-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) feature and streamlined capital request intake are set to be game-changers for the County’s fiscal planning.
El Paso County joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
