Hiring Ex-Cons – A Smart Business Decision

The perception of the formerly incarcerated makes business owners ignore a huge portion of great potential employees that want to work and succeed.

It is important for business owners to look past their established perceptions of the formerly incarcerated and look at the individual. The formerly incarcerated make excellent employees ”
— David Phillips, Brand 316 Inc
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The journey from prison to the workforce may seem like an unlikely path to success, but a growing movement is shedding light on the immense value that the formerly incarcerated bring to the business world, specifically the benefits for small business owners. Forward-thinking business owners are recognizing the untapped potential and unique qualities that make these individuals exceptional employees. The formerly incarcerated make excellent employees when given a chance. The habits developed in prison such as patience, punctuality, self-control, respect for authority and time management are all qualities every single business owner wants in their employees.

“It is important for business owners to look past their established perceptions of the formerly incarcerated and look at the individual. The formerly incarcerated make excellent employees “says David Phillips, President of Brand 316” and tend to be more appreciative of the job, work harder, don’t miss work and are laser focused on being the best employee possible. Every business owner I know never regrets that decision plus there are tax benefits for your business too!” Brand 316 is a Wichita Christian Ministry focused on helping the formerly incarcerated get a real chance at reintegrating back into society successfully.

Utilizing Habits Developed in Prison for Business Success

Business owners are embracing the notion that habits cultivated during prison life can be powerful assets in the professional realm. Far from being liabilities, the traits that are forged while incarcerated can be leveraged to create confident, disciplined, and resilient employees.

Routines that Drive Success

Every day in prison is a routine. The disciplined adherence to a schedule, despite the challenging environment, instills a work ethic that is hard to match. Business owners understand the value of reliable employees who show up on time, every day. The ability to follow a consistent routine, developed during incarceration, translates seamlessly into the demands of the corporate world.

Self-Reliance and Teamwork

Surviving in prison necessitates self-reliance, yet it also underscores the importance of teamwork for collective well-being. Formerly incarcerated individuals are primed to excel as both self-reliant individuals and effective team players. This unique combination of skills, borne from navigating the complexities of prison life, results in employees who can work independently while contributing seamlessly to a larger team.

Optimism

Optimism in the face of adversity is a hallmark of incarcerated life. Individuals who remain hopeful during incarceration often emerge with an unparalleled ability to transform challenges into opportunities. The optimism that sustained them through the darkest times is channeled into creating positive outcomes in the business world, making them adept at finding solutions where others might see obstacles. Also, having experienced the worst of the worst increased their desire to work harder and have higher goals for success and put themselves on realistic paths to achieve that success.

Confidence Through Resilience

Confidence is a byproduct of overcoming adversity, and the journey through prison life cultivates a unique form of resilience. The realization that one has already weathered the worst instills a sense of confidence that translates into real-world success. The formerly incarcerated are unafraid of tackling even the most daunting challenges, equipped with the belief that they can overcome anything with determination and perseverance.

Self-Control

Incarceration demands self-control to navigate constant volatile situations. This practice skill, essential for survival behind bars, transitions effortlessly into attentive decision-making in the workplace. Employees who have honed self-control in prison possess the ability to manage their emotions and make calculated choices, enhancing their effectiveness as team members and leaders.

Patience

The confines of prison life require immense patience. Learning to wait for basic needs, such as meals, exercise or medicine, instills patience that extends far beyond prison walls. In the outside world, patience is a crucial trait for personal growth, professional business development, and fostering healthy relationships. The recently released bring a unique perspective to the workplace, where patience often leads to more strategic decision-making, long-term success and better decisions leading to business growth.

Time Management

Time management is a vital skill cultivated in prison. Adhering to strict schedules, meeting deadlines, and prioritizing tasks become second nature. The recently released are well-equipped to excel in time-sensitive industries, as they have already mastered the art of managing their time effectively; ensuring tasks are completed promptly and efficiently.

Tax Credits for Businesses

Moreover, businesses that hire formerly incarcerated individuals can take advantage of tax credits, contributing to both their bottom line and their commitment to social responsibility. By providing these individuals with opportunities for successful reintegration, companies not only benefit from their unique skills but also contribute to reducing recidivism rates and building stronger communities.

Resilience, Problem-Solving, and Loyalty: Additional Benefits of Hiring Formerly Incarcerated Individuals

In addition to the habits developed in prison, there are other qualities that make hiring the formerly incarcerated a smart business move:

- Resilience and Determination: Overcoming the challenges of incarceration requires a high degree of inner strength and adaptability, translating into a strong work ethic and determination in the workplace.
- Problem-Solving Skills: Navigating life post-incarceration demands creative problem-solving, leading to innovative solutions and increased efficiency within the company.
- Strong Work Ethics: Those who have experienced the limitations of incarceration value hard work, resulting in punctuality, dedication, and a willingness to excel.
- Adaptability and Flexibility: Adaptable employees thrive in dynamic environments, bringing versatility, quick learning, and a willingness to tackle new challenges.
- Loyalty and Gratitude: Formerly incarcerated individuals often form strong bonds with employers who offer them a chance, leading to increased job satisfaction and commitment.

As businesses recognize the potential of hiring formerly incarcerated individuals, the narrative around their reintegration into society is shifting. These individuals are not defined solely by their past but are valued for their unique strengths and the contributions they can make to the workforce. By harnessing the habits developed in prison and focusing on their qualities, businesses are unlocking a wealth of untapped potential, fostering success not only for their companies but for society at large.

For more information about Brand 316, Inc visit www.brand316.org

David Phillips
Brand 316, INC
+14242358704
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

Hopelessness in Prison | Reintegration and Recidivism | The Shocking Mindset of Prisoners

You just read:

Hiring Ex-Cons – A Smart Business Decision

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Phillips
Brand 316, INC
+14242358704
Company/Organization
Brand 316, Inc
727 N Waco Ave #290
Wichita, Kansas, 67203
United States
+1 316-247-2050
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Real World Solutions for the Formerly Incarcerated Brand 316 is a Christ-Centered ministry providing real world solutions for the formerly incarcerated and their families to succeed in life. This includes mentorship, career training and placement, reintegration and life training support. The goal is to provide personal, professional and spiritual growth with the hopes of providing a clear path to succeed and true hope for the future. Our commitment is to train and equip the formerly incarcerated with the tools needed to succeed and grow in society through the love of Christ our Savior. We all fall short of the Glory of God and we are all sinners. Forgiveness is rare in our culture and forgetting is almost impossible. With the ample amount of information that can be easily found online bad decisions from two years ago or twenty years ago follows a person forever. The formerly incarcerated are punished immediately with actual time spent in prison; they are then punished further by stringent probation terms limiting their relationships, movement, employment and most importantly hope for the future. After serving time in prison, then conquering probation they still have the mark of failure and distrust follow them the rest of their lives. I am often reminded of John 8:7 where Jesus defends an adulterous woman which was punishable by death in those times. Jesus says “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her” and I imagine Jesus making eye contact with each individual person. One by one, they were quickly reminded that they were in no position to judge the woman – just as we are in no position to judge the formerly incarcerated. We all sin, we are not perfect and we all are instructed to follow in His footsteps. Ephesians 4:32: “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God has forgiven you." Forgiveness and a new beginning start with the body of Christ and can truly make generational changes in the inner cities of America. It is our job as Christians to help those in most need, the most vulnerable. A high majority of the formerly incarcerated came from some of the worst situations you can imagine and from the inner cities of America. As Christians, we have ample resources and the opportunity to provide a new path for them which will directly impact their lives including their family, children, brothers and sisters, friends and more. There is an 85% chance that your Church is within a 30 minute drive to a major city that so desperately needs your help. In the way God works in His Kingdom, one perfectly righteous man who was also divine, was able to die in such a way that it satisfied the debt created by our sin. “He gave His only begotten Son so that whoever believes in His should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 It is also important to remember that Jesus was tortured, nailed to a cross and placed between two inmates. One of those inmates chose to mock Jesus while the other, facing death realized His power and publicly proclaimed it. Jesus forgave. Little is known if that inmate heard about Jesus before that day and maybe at some point he did – no one knows. The important thing is Jesus acknowledged him and told him “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.” Luke 23:43 Christians have to follow His example and there is a real need throughout the United States for fundamental change. The national recidivism rate (the amount of people that were incarcerated and are rearrested) is 67%. Of those, 85% were unemployed when they were re-arrested. The recidivism rates for the formerly incarcerated that were employed are only 9%. Your church has direct access to business owners, managers, mentors, prayer groups and people willing to mentor inmates still in prison. There are significant opportunities for you to make visible and immediate changes throughout the inner cities of America. You literally can start making a difference today.

Christian Prison Ministry | Incarcerated Job Training and Reintegration Services

More From This Author
Hiring Ex-Cons – A Smart Business Decision
Loved Ones Currently Incarcerated - Brand 316 provides free Job Training, Reintegration Training and More - Refer Them
SayWhat Consulting: Helping Wichita Business Owners Succeed in the Challenging Landscape of Today's Market
View All Stories From This Author