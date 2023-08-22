Hiring Ex-Cons – A Smart Business Decision
The perception of the formerly incarcerated makes business owners ignore a huge portion of great potential employees that want to work and succeed.
It is important for business owners to look past their established perceptions of the formerly incarcerated and look at the individual. The formerly incarcerated make excellent employees ”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The journey from prison to the workforce may seem like an unlikely path to success, but a growing movement is shedding light on the immense value that the formerly incarcerated bring to the business world, specifically the benefits for small business owners. Forward-thinking business owners are recognizing the untapped potential and unique qualities that make these individuals exceptional employees. The formerly incarcerated make excellent employees when given a chance. The habits developed in prison such as patience, punctuality, self-control, respect for authority and time management are all qualities every single business owner wants in their employees.
“It is important for business owners to look past their established perceptions of the formerly incarcerated and look at the individual. The formerly incarcerated make excellent employees “says David Phillips, President of Brand 316” and tend to be more appreciative of the job, work harder, don’t miss work and are laser focused on being the best employee possible. Every business owner I know never regrets that decision plus there are tax benefits for your business too!” Brand 316 is a Wichita Christian Ministry focused on helping the formerly incarcerated get a real chance at reintegrating back into society successfully.
Utilizing Habits Developed in Prison for Business Success
Business owners are embracing the notion that habits cultivated during prison life can be powerful assets in the professional realm. Far from being liabilities, the traits that are forged while incarcerated can be leveraged to create confident, disciplined, and resilient employees.
Routines that Drive Success
Every day in prison is a routine. The disciplined adherence to a schedule, despite the challenging environment, instills a work ethic that is hard to match. Business owners understand the value of reliable employees who show up on time, every day. The ability to follow a consistent routine, developed during incarceration, translates seamlessly into the demands of the corporate world.
Self-Reliance and Teamwork
Surviving in prison necessitates self-reliance, yet it also underscores the importance of teamwork for collective well-being. Formerly incarcerated individuals are primed to excel as both self-reliant individuals and effective team players. This unique combination of skills, borne from navigating the complexities of prison life, results in employees who can work independently while contributing seamlessly to a larger team.
Optimism
Optimism in the face of adversity is a hallmark of incarcerated life. Individuals who remain hopeful during incarceration often emerge with an unparalleled ability to transform challenges into opportunities. The optimism that sustained them through the darkest times is channeled into creating positive outcomes in the business world, making them adept at finding solutions where others might see obstacles. Also, having experienced the worst of the worst increased their desire to work harder and have higher goals for success and put themselves on realistic paths to achieve that success.
Confidence Through Resilience
Confidence is a byproduct of overcoming adversity, and the journey through prison life cultivates a unique form of resilience. The realization that one has already weathered the worst instills a sense of confidence that translates into real-world success. The formerly incarcerated are unafraid of tackling even the most daunting challenges, equipped with the belief that they can overcome anything with determination and perseverance.
Self-Control
Incarceration demands self-control to navigate constant volatile situations. This practice skill, essential for survival behind bars, transitions effortlessly into attentive decision-making in the workplace. Employees who have honed self-control in prison possess the ability to manage their emotions and make calculated choices, enhancing their effectiveness as team members and leaders.
Patience
The confines of prison life require immense patience. Learning to wait for basic needs, such as meals, exercise or medicine, instills patience that extends far beyond prison walls. In the outside world, patience is a crucial trait for personal growth, professional business development, and fostering healthy relationships. The recently released bring a unique perspective to the workplace, where patience often leads to more strategic decision-making, long-term success and better decisions leading to business growth.
Time Management
Time management is a vital skill cultivated in prison. Adhering to strict schedules, meeting deadlines, and prioritizing tasks become second nature. The recently released are well-equipped to excel in time-sensitive industries, as they have already mastered the art of managing their time effectively; ensuring tasks are completed promptly and efficiently.
Tax Credits for Businesses
Moreover, businesses that hire formerly incarcerated individuals can take advantage of tax credits, contributing to both their bottom line and their commitment to social responsibility. By providing these individuals with opportunities for successful reintegration, companies not only benefit from their unique skills but also contribute to reducing recidivism rates and building stronger communities.
Resilience, Problem-Solving, and Loyalty: Additional Benefits of Hiring Formerly Incarcerated Individuals
In addition to the habits developed in prison, there are other qualities that make hiring the formerly incarcerated a smart business move:
- Resilience and Determination: Overcoming the challenges of incarceration requires a high degree of inner strength and adaptability, translating into a strong work ethic and determination in the workplace.
- Problem-Solving Skills: Navigating life post-incarceration demands creative problem-solving, leading to innovative solutions and increased efficiency within the company.
- Strong Work Ethics: Those who have experienced the limitations of incarceration value hard work, resulting in punctuality, dedication, and a willingness to excel.
- Adaptability and Flexibility: Adaptable employees thrive in dynamic environments, bringing versatility, quick learning, and a willingness to tackle new challenges.
- Loyalty and Gratitude: Formerly incarcerated individuals often form strong bonds with employers who offer them a chance, leading to increased job satisfaction and commitment.
As businesses recognize the potential of hiring formerly incarcerated individuals, the narrative around their reintegration into society is shifting. These individuals are not defined solely by their past but are valued for their unique strengths and the contributions they can make to the workforce. By harnessing the habits developed in prison and focusing on their qualities, businesses are unlocking a wealth of untapped potential, fostering success not only for their companies but for society at large.
