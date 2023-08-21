Submit Release
Footsteps2Brilliance Central: A Revolutionary Bilingual Platform that Empowers Educators and Accelerates Early Literacy

Footsteps2Brilliance unveils Footsteps2Brilliance Central - an AI technologically advanced, bilingual platform designed to accelerate literacy.

We're not just evolving education technology; we're crafting a future where students enjoy an unparalleled blend of traditional classroom learning, enriched by Footsteps2Brilliance Central.”
— Ilene Rosenthal, CEO
In a world where early literacy plays a critical role in helping students achieve lifelong learning outcomes, Footsteps2Brilliance unveils its latest innovation. Introducing Footsteps2Brilliance Central™ - an AI technologically advanced, bilingual platform designed to accelerate literacy by aligning precisely with the lessons teachers are teaching in the classroom.

Gone are the days of teachers spending endless hours searching for supplemental resources to support core curriculum. Footsteps2Brilliance Central™ provides thousands of curated lessons that seamlessly complement classroom instruction. With content directly aligned to core curriculum, teachers can effortlessly integrate our resources into their lesson plans, ensuring a smooth and cohesive learning experience for their students.

Ilene Rosenthal, CEO of Footsteps2Brilliance, shared her vision, saying, "We're not just evolving education technology; we're crafting a future where students enjoy an unparalleled blend of traditional classroom learning, enriched by the adaptability of Footsteps2Brilliance Central. Our platform is transformative."

How Footsteps2Brilliance Central™ Works:
• Aligned Teaching: Educators introduce core ELA lessons in the classroom.
• Interactive Practice: Assignments from Footsteps2Brilliance Central, mirroring these lessons, provide engaging, game-based practice.
• In-Depth Analytics: Real-time reporting allows educators to gauge student progress and adapt methodologies on the go.
• Personalized Learning: The AI in Footsteps2Brilliance Central suggests individual learning paths that target areas of improvement for each student.

Research indicates that a core ELA curriculum without supplemental support may not be sufficient to achieve the best results for all students. Providing aligned additional resources that accommodate diverse learning needs creates a more inclusive and effective learning environment, leading to improved student outcomes. Footsteps2Brilliance Central’s data-driven approach allows for targeted interventions and personalized support.

About Footsteps2Brilliance:
Footsteps2Brilliance is an organization dedicated to the future of education. By consistently innovating and integrating evidence-based research into its technology, we are revolutionizing education, making learning engaging, accessible, and effective for all.

