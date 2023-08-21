Footsteps2Brilliance Central: A Revolutionary Bilingual Platform that Empowers Educators and Accelerates Early Literacy
Footsteps2Brilliance unveils Footsteps2Brilliance Central - an AI technologically advanced, bilingual platform designed to accelerate literacy.
We're not just evolving education technology; we're crafting a future where students enjoy an unparalleled blend of traditional classroom learning, enriched by Footsteps2Brilliance Central.”D.C., WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where early literacy plays a critical role in helping students achieve lifelong learning outcomes, Footsteps2Brilliance unveils its latest innovation. Introducing Footsteps2Brilliance Central™ - an AI technologically advanced, bilingual platform designed to accelerate literacy by aligning precisely with the lessons teachers are teaching in the classroom.
— Ilene Rosenthal, CEO
Gone are the days of teachers spending endless hours searching for supplemental resources to support core curriculum. Footsteps2Brilliance Central™ provides thousands of curated lessons that seamlessly complement classroom instruction. With content directly aligned to core curriculum, teachers can effortlessly integrate our resources into their lesson plans, ensuring a smooth and cohesive learning experience for their students.
Ilene Rosenthal, CEO of Footsteps2Brilliance, shared her vision, saying, "We're not just evolving education technology; we're crafting a future where students enjoy an unparalleled blend of traditional classroom learning, enriched by the adaptability of Footsteps2Brilliance Central. Our platform is transformative."
How Footsteps2Brilliance Central™ Works:
• Aligned Teaching: Educators introduce core ELA lessons in the classroom.
• Interactive Practice: Assignments from Footsteps2Brilliance Central, mirroring these lessons, provide engaging, game-based practice.
• In-Depth Analytics: Real-time reporting allows educators to gauge student progress and adapt methodologies on the go.
• Personalized Learning: The AI in Footsteps2Brilliance Central suggests individual learning paths that target areas of improvement for each student.
Research indicates that a core ELA curriculum without supplemental support may not be sufficient to achieve the best results for all students. Providing aligned additional resources that accommodate diverse learning needs creates a more inclusive and effective learning environment, leading to improved student outcomes. Footsteps2Brilliance Central’s data-driven approach allows for targeted interventions and personalized support.
About Footsteps2Brilliance:
Footsteps2Brilliance is an organization dedicated to the future of education. By consistently innovating and integrating evidence-based research into its technology, we are revolutionizing education, making learning engaging, accessible, and effective for all.
For more details, demos, or press inquiries, please contact Michael Fleischner [michael@footsteps2brilliance.com].
Michael Fleischner
Footsteps2Brilliance
+1 609-477-8677
michael@footsteps2brilliance.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram