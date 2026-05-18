St. Theresa Elementary School District Celebrates Student Literacy Success at Board of Education Meeting

Award Winners Victorial Gonzalez, Elise Rose Binoya, and Derek Martinez

St. Theresa School recognized outstanding student achievement in reading and writing during a recent Board of Education meeting.

These moments reflect what’s possible when students, educators, and families come together around literacy.” — Principal Michael Keno, St. Theresa

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Theresa School recognized outstanding student achievement in reading and writing during a recent Board of Education meeting, highlighting the school’s continued commitment to early literacy and student success.As part of the broader literacy efforts aligned with the Literacy by 5th Grade Initiative, students, teachers, and families were honored for their engagement and dedication to building strong reading habits both in and out of the classroom.During the recognition, the school celebrated:• Students who demonstrated exceptional reading engagement and growth• Young authors who created and published their own stories• Teachers leading innovative literacy instruction in their classrooms• Families actively supporting reading at home“These moments reflect what’s possible when students, educators, and families come together around literacy,” said Principal Michael Keno of St. Theresa. “We are proud of the progress our students are making and the culture of learning we are building across our community.”The recognition highlighted measurable engagement, including:• 6,128 hours of reading completed• 22,463 books read by students• 14,888,463 words read across the schoolThese outcomes reinforce the school’s focus on foundational literacy as a key driver of long-term academic success.The celebration also reflects a growing movement across Riverside County, where schools are working to expand access to equitable, bilingual literacy resources and ensure all students are prepared for future academic achievement.“This recognition is about more than awards, it’s about building confident readers and lifelong learners,” said Ilene Rosenthal, Footsteps2Brilliance CEO & Founder. “We’re honored to support schools in celebrating the incredible progress happening every day.”Following the board meeting, the school will share highlights from the event, including photos and student stories, with the broader community.About St. Theresa Catholic SchoolThe mission of St. Theresa School is to provide a nurturing environment that facilitates the development of lifelong-learning skills and the formation of the whole child by living Catholic values and following Jesus’ example through prayer, service, and love.About Footsteps2BrillianceFootsteps2Brilliance is a national acclaimed bilingual literacy system designed to accelerate achievement for all students by empowering families, teachers, and communities. Our bilingual platform provides high-quality interactive books, games, assessments, and AI-powered learning tools that build foundational literacy skills and support academic success from early childhood through middle school. In addition to early literacy, Footsteps2Brilliance offers a comprehensive Financial Literacy and Career Readiness curriculum that equips 4th–8th grade students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive in the real world.

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