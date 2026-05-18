Perris Elementary School District Celebrates Student Literacy Success at Board of Education Meeting

Perris Elementary School District recognized outstanding student achievement.

Perris Elementary School District recognized outstanding student achievement in reading and writing during a recent Board of Education meeting.

This recognition reflects the district’s ongoing commitment to building strong literacy foundations for every student.” — Superintendent Bruce Bivins (PESD)

PERRIS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perris Elementary School District recognized outstanding student achievement in reading and writing during a recent Board of Education meeting, highlighting the district’s continued commitment to early literacy and student success.As part of Perris Elementary School District’s Ready for Reading by 3rd Grade initiative, and in alignment with Riverside County Office of Education’s broader literacy efforts, students, teachers, and families were honored for their engagement and dedication to building strong reading habits both in and out of the classroom.During the recognition, the district celebrated:• Students who demonstrated exceptional reading engagement and growth• Young authors who created and published their own stories• Teachers leading innovative literacy instruction in their classrooms• Families actively supporting reading at home“This recognition reflects the district’s ongoing commitment to building strong literacy foundations for every student,” said Superintendent Bruce Bivins of Perris Elementary School District. “When schools, families, and educators work together, we create the conditions for meaningful, lasting academic success.”The recognition highlighted measurable engagement, including:• 2,950 hours of reading completed• 9,616 books read by students• 6,085,396 words read across the districtThese outcomes reinforce the district’s focus on foundational literacy as a key driver of long-term academic success.The celebration also reflects a growing movement across Riverside County, where districts are working to expand access to equitable, bilingual literacy resources and ensure all students are prepared for future academic achievement.“This recognition is about more than awards, it’s about building confident readers and lifelong learners,” said Ilene Rosenthal, Footsteps2Brilliance CEO & Founder. “We’re honored to support districts in celebrating the incredible progress happening every day.”Following the board meeting, the district will share highlights from the event, including photos and student stories, with the broader community.About Perris Elementary School DistrictThe Perris Elementary School District (PESD) , located in Riverside County, California, serves more than 5,500 students across preschool through eighth grade. The district is committed to providing high quality educational opportunities that support academic achievement, literacy development, and student success. Through strong partnerships with families, educators, and the community, PESD continues to expand innovative programs that help students build the skills and confidence needed for lifelong learning.About Footsteps2BrillianceFootsteps2Brilliance is a national acclaimed bilingual literacy system designed to accelerate achievement for all students by empowering families, teachers, and communities. Our bilingual platform provides high-quality interactive books, games, assessments, and AI-powered learning tools that build foundational literacy skills and support academic success from early childhood through middle school. In addition to early literacy, Footsteps2Brilliance offers a comprehensive Financial Literacy and Career Readiness curriculum that equips 4th–8th grade students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive in the real world.

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