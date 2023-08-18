Friday, August 18

Planning begins for Washington law offering new pathways to high school graduation

Washington students will soon be able to use workforce experience to graduate high school. At a State Board of Education meeting on Thursday, members began hammering out proposed rules to put House Bill 1308 into effect. The law, approved during this year’s legislative session, allows high school students to move toward graduation by completing a “performance-based learning experience,” such as professional skill-building, internships, or community service. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty)

Opinion: To ease housing crisis, remove barriers to off-site construction

Builders across the country are rethinking how we construct homes to address the housing affordability and availability crisis that has left millions of average Americans struggling to purchase homes. Between 2017-22, national housing costs skyrocketed by 52%. Over the next 20 years, the Washington Department of Commerce estimates a need for 1.1 million new houses in the state. Off-site construction, also known as modular or prefabricated construction, offers a practical solution streamlining the building process and significantly reduces construction time, delivering projects 20% to 50% faster than traditional methods at a cost savings of up to 20%. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (NRB Modular Solutions)

Human rights group raises alarm about use of force, chemical weapons at Tacoma ICE center

In a new report, the University of Washington’s Center for Human Rights has raised concerns about the use of force at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma and how those incidents are being reported. The data provided by ICE has been incomplete, said Angelina Godoy, director of the Center for Human Rights. Even when looking at the partial data, there are a lot of inconsistencies, she added. “If ICE’s own data is so poor and internally inconsistent, then we’re going to have real problems, for example, when we go to implement HB 1470, which mandates that the Department of Health do inspections and improve conditions at the facility,” she said. Continue reading at KUOW. (Megan Farmer)

Aberdeen Daily World

Malnutrition, ship strikes likely cause of spate of whale strandings

Axios

COVID hospitalization rates rise statewide

Amtrak’s first electric bus takes off

Capital Press

Pacific Northwest barley harvest ‘better than expected’

Ag stakeholders say they’re shut out of federal Snake River dam mediation

Washington potato industry sees EPA pesticide plan as threat

Introducing WA 64, a new hybrid apple variety from Washington State University

The Daily News

Kelso OKs up to $1.6 million for affordable housing project off Catlin Street

Everett Herald

Providence nurses: Conditions at Everett hospital still dire, or worse

In summer heat, Snohomish County PUD trains for winter storms

Nonprofit blocked by Everett’s ban on downtown medical, social services

High Country News

Meet the beetle threatening Washington’s cherries, hops and other crops

Indian Country Today

Quinault Indian Nation aims to close the digital divide

International Examiner

Paddle to Muckleshoot: A celebratory, ceremonial healing experience

News Tribune

Parts of Lakewood park to be closed indefinitely following fire that forced evacuations

Olympian

What’s the plan for fixing that problematic stretch of I-5 over the Nisqually delta?

Don’t trust Friday’s cool-down. Heat returning this weekend will raise regional fire risk

Peninsula Daily News

Port Angeles city policy draws criticism

Murray vows for help in rebuilding lodge

Opinion: CCA: an investment (Chapman, Tharinger)

Puget Sound Business Journal

Aerospace consortium backs proposal for federal tech hub in Spokane

WA labor agency cites Amazon over safety in Spokane fulfillment center

7 secretaries of state urge FTC to reject Kroger, Albertsons deal

Race for industrial space heats up around Paine Field

Survey says 4% pay raises are in store for Washington employees

Seattle Medium

Fentanyl Test Strips No Longer A Debate

Seattle Times

Seattle’s nights are hotter than ever. Climate change means more to come

Big salmon run at Seattle’s Ballard Locks is wowing visitors

Smoke, unhealthy air blanket half of WA as wildfires dot the map

Opinion: To ease housing crisis, remove barriers to off-site construction

Spokesman Review

Aerospace manufacturing center eyed for Airway Heights

WA State Standard

Planning begins for Washington law offering new pathways to high school graduation (Stonier)

Members of Congress press Inslee on plan to shift dollars away from drug task forces

Food aid shipment departs Washington amid threats to program in Congress

Biden administration proposes $106 million for Western salmon and steelhead recovery

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg ends Alaska visit with emphasis on ferries

Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima Neighborhood Health offers free showers and water during record-breaking heat

KING 5 TV (NBC)

‘Our community has a responsibility to our young people’: Tacoma’s efforts to curb teen crime

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Is student loan debt a national crisis? Nearly half of borrowers think so

High wildfire risk: Burn bans in effect across western Washington

Homelessness surges by 11% nationwide largely due to cost of living, evictions, report says

KUOW Public Radio

Record heat boosting wildfire risk in Pacific Northwest

Should we nix these Seattle buses? Today So Far

Human rights group raises alarm about use of force, chemical weapons at Tacoma ICE center

Far-right legal group sues Washington officials over new runaway youth health care law

NW Public Radio

Dolly Parton celebrates Imagination Library of Washington

Q13 TV (FOX)

I-405 to close between Renton, Bellevue this weekend

Air Quality Alerts issued through Monday for much of Washington state due to wildfires

Cascadia Daily News

Wildfires rage amid hot, dry temperatures

With fewer riders, WTA seeks new direction

Schools, child care centers latest battleground for RV parking

Crosscut

More art, less trash: Washington reuse centers promote upcycling

WA senators just released more previously redacted records (Saldaña, Randall, Kuderer, Mullet, Morgan, Salomon, Billig)