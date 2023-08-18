Friday, August 18
Planning begins for Washington law offering new pathways to high school graduation
Washington students will soon be able to use workforce experience to graduate high school. At a State Board of Education meeting on Thursday, members began hammering out proposed rules to put House Bill 1308 into effect. The law, approved during this year’s legislative session, allows high school students to move toward graduation by completing a “performance-based learning experience,” such as professional skill-building, internships, or community service. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty)
Opinion: To ease housing crisis, remove barriers to off-site construction
Builders across the country are rethinking how we construct homes to address the housing affordability and availability crisis that has left millions of average Americans struggling to purchase homes. Between 2017-22, national housing costs skyrocketed by 52%. Over the next 20 years, the Washington Department of Commerce estimates a need for 1.1 million new houses in the state. Off-site construction, also known as modular or prefabricated construction, offers a practical solution streamlining the building process and significantly reduces construction time, delivering projects 20% to 50% faster than traditional methods at a cost savings of up to 20%. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (NRB Modular Solutions)
Human rights group raises alarm about use of force, chemical weapons at Tacoma ICE center
In a new report, the University of Washington’s Center for Human Rights has raised concerns about the use of force at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma and how those incidents are being reported. The data provided by ICE has been incomplete, said Angelina Godoy, director of the Center for Human Rights. Even when looking at the partial data, there are a lot of inconsistencies, she added. “If ICE’s own data is so poor and internally inconsistent, then we’re going to have real problems, for example, when we go to implement HB 1470, which mandates that the Department of Health do inspections and improve conditions at the facility,” she said. Continue reading at KUOW. (Megan Farmer)
Aberdeen Daily World
Malnutrition, ship strikes likely cause of spate of whale strandings
Axios
COVID hospitalization rates rise statewide
Amtrak’s first electric bus takes off
Capital Press
Pacific Northwest barley harvest ‘better than expected’
Ag stakeholders say they’re shut out of federal Snake River dam mediation
Washington potato industry sees EPA pesticide plan as threat
Introducing WA 64, a new hybrid apple variety from Washington State University
The Daily News
Kelso OKs up to $1.6 million for affordable housing project off Catlin Street
Everett Herald
Providence nurses: Conditions at Everett hospital still dire, or worse
In summer heat, Snohomish County PUD trains for winter storms
Nonprofit blocked by Everett’s ban on downtown medical, social services
High Country News
Meet the beetle threatening Washington’s cherries, hops and other crops
Indian Country Today
Quinault Indian Nation aims to close the digital divide
International Examiner
Paddle to Muckleshoot: A celebratory, ceremonial healing experience
News Tribune
Parts of Lakewood park to be closed indefinitely following fire that forced evacuations
Olympian
What’s the plan for fixing that problematic stretch of I-5 over the Nisqually delta?
Don’t trust Friday’s cool-down. Heat returning this weekend will raise regional fire risk
Peninsula Daily News
Port Angeles city policy draws criticism
Murray vows for help in rebuilding lodge
Opinion: CCA: an investment (Chapman, Tharinger)
Puget Sound Business Journal
Aerospace consortium backs proposal for federal tech hub in Spokane
WA labor agency cites Amazon over safety in Spokane fulfillment center
7 secretaries of state urge FTC to reject Kroger, Albertsons deal
Race for industrial space heats up around Paine Field
Survey says 4% pay raises are in store for Washington employees
Seattle Medium
Fentanyl Test Strips No Longer A Debate
Seattle Times
Seattle’s nights are hotter than ever. Climate change means more to come
Big salmon run at Seattle’s Ballard Locks is wowing visitors
Smoke, unhealthy air blanket half of WA as wildfires dot the map
Spokesman Review
Aerospace manufacturing center eyed for Airway Heights
WA State Standard
Members of Congress press Inslee on plan to shift dollars away from drug task forces
Food aid shipment departs Washington amid threats to program in Congress
Biden administration proposes $106 million for Western salmon and steelhead recovery
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg ends Alaska visit with emphasis on ferries
Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Neighborhood Health offers free showers and water during record-breaking heat
KING 5 TV (NBC)
‘Our community has a responsibility to our young people’: Tacoma’s efforts to curb teen crime
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Is student loan debt a national crisis? Nearly half of borrowers think so
High wildfire risk: Burn bans in effect across western Washington
Homelessness surges by 11% nationwide largely due to cost of living, evictions, report says
KUOW Public Radio
Record heat boosting wildfire risk in Pacific Northwest
Should we nix these Seattle buses? Today So Far
Far-right legal group sues Washington officials over new runaway youth health care law
NW Public Radio
Dolly Parton celebrates Imagination Library of Washington
Q13 TV (FOX)
I-405 to close between Renton, Bellevue this weekend
Air Quality Alerts issued through Monday for much of Washington state due to wildfires
Cascadia Daily News
Wildfires rage amid hot, dry temperatures
With fewer riders, WTA seeks new direction
Schools, child care centers latest battleground for RV parking
Crosscut
More art, less trash: Washington reuse centers promote upcycling
WA senators just released more previously redacted records (Saldaña, Randall, Kuderer, Mullet, Morgan, Salomon, Billig)