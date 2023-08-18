MILLION DOLLAR GRANT TO IMPROVE NUTRITION EDUCATION

News Release

August 18, 2023

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) will receive a 1-million-dollar grant from the USDA to improve the nutritional health of all Nebraska’s children.

The grant will begin in September and will last three years. Through the School Community Engagement and Emerging Practices in Nutrition (SEEN) project, the NDE will engage with partners, school districts, and communities across the state to improve nutrition and nutrition resources statewide. The purpose of the project is to align and expand an array of whole child efforts to improve the eating patterns of Nebraskan children, align educational and promotional materials with the dietary guidelines, and address food access to healthy food option in the school setting.

The project will be led by NDE’s Office of Coordinated Student Support Services (CSSS) and has four main goals.