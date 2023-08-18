Interstate 90 Westbound Exit Ramp Week-long Closure Scheduled at Humboldt

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2023

Contact: Greg Aalberg, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beginning on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, work is scheduled for the Interstate 90 off-ramp at Humboldt (exit 379). The contractor will be removing the existing asphalt surfacing from the westbound off-ramp to S.D. Highway 19 (exit 379) to reconstruct the ramp. The westbound exit ramp will be closed to allow the work to be performed. The ramp will be closed for seven days; and is tentatively scheduled to be reopened on Thursday Aug. 24, 2023.

Westbound travelers wishing to go to either Humboldt or S.D. Highway 19 during the closure should take exit 390 and follow the detour signs. For additional information about the reconstruction project on westbound I-90 from mile marker 377 to mile marker 390, please view the website at https://dot.sd.gov/interstate90-pcn-05t3.

The prime contractor on this $35.7 million project is Reede Construction out of Aberdeen, SD. The overall completion date is Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

