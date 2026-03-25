Structure and Grading Projects Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 85 in Butte County and S.D. Highway 20 in Harding County

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Contact:

Jonah Schmagel, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – Beginning Monday, March 30, 2026, crews will begin replacing a box culvert on U.S. Highway 85 over Hilderbrand Creek, approximately 20 miles north of Belle Fourche. The replacement is necessary to maintain proper drainage in the area. Two-way traffic will be routed around the construction site using a temporary gravel diversion with reduced speeds. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place during this work. Motorists should expect construction equipment and crews working near the roadway, along with minor delays.

Later this summer, crews will complete additional pipe and grading work on a short stretch of S.D. Highway 20 west of Reva in Harding County. During this phase, traffic will be reduced to a single lane during daytime hours with flaggers and a pilot car. A 16-foot width restriction will also be in place for this work. These improvements are part of ongoing efforts to maintain aging drainage structures.

The prime contractor on this $2.1 million project is Complete Concrete, Inc from Rapid City, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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