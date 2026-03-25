Grading Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 25 Near Henry

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Contact:

Parker Riddle, Project Engineer, 605-882-5166

HENRY, S.D. – On Wednesday, April 1, 2026, a nine mile grading and interim surfacing project is scheduled to begin west of Henry on S.D. Highway 25 from U.S. Highway 212 north to 164th Street.

Highway 25 will be fully closed to through traffic during the project. A truck detour route will be provided along Highway 212 and S.D. Highway 20. A car detour route will be provided via Highway 212, Codington County Road 27 (437th Avenue), and Highway 20. Truck traffic is not allowed to use the car detour route.

Access to local businesses and residents along the project will be maintained with temporary access from the nearest mile line road during construction.

The prime contractor for this $7.5 million project is John Riley Construction of Morris, MN. The overall project completion date is Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.



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