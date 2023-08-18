Submit Release
PACHA to Meet in West Virginia for Discussions on HIV in Appalachia on September 20

Topics

78th_PACHA_Meeting

The 78th Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA) full council meeting will convene in Charleston, West Virginia, on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM (ET).

The meeting will focus on the response to HIV in the Appalachian region, including a discussion of the intersection of substance misuse and HIV in the region. As part of the meeting, the Council will host a “PACHA-to-the-People” community engagement session from 4:15 to 5:15 PM that afternoon and welcomes members of the community to join the discussion and share their ideas and recommendations about responding to HIV in the region.

You can attend the meeting in person or online. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.hhs.gov/live. For those interested in attending in-person, the meeting will be held at the University of Charleston West Virginia at 2300 MacCorkle Avenue, SE. Due to limited space, pre-registration for in-person participation is encouraged. To pre-register, please email your name, title, and organization to PACHA@hhs.gov by close of business Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Information on how to register to participate virtually in the PACHA-to-the-People session is available at www.hhs.gov/live.

The meeting agenda and other information will be posted to the About PACHA page on HIV.gov soon.

