Global Drone Servicing/Repair Market Is Projected To Grow At A 50% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Drone Servicing/Repair Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the drone servicing/repair market. As per TBRC’s drone servicing/repair market forecast, the drone servicing/repair market size is predicted to reach a value of $101.03 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 50.3% through the forecast period.

The growing adoption of precision agriculture practices is expected to drive the growth of the drone servicing or repair market in the coming years. North America is expected to hold the largest drone servicing/repair market share. Major drone servicing/repair market leaders include Airware, Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd., Terra Drone Corporation, Sky-Futures Ltd., Prioria Robotics Holdings Inc., Sharper Shape Inc., Sensefly Ltd., Phoenix Drone Services, Dronedeploy, Unmanned Experts Inc., Identified Technologies.

Drone Servicing/Repair Market Segments
1) By Type: Drone Platform Service, MRO, Training And Education

2) By Duration of Service: Short Duration Service, Long Duration Service

3) By Solution: Enterprise Solutions, Point Solutions

4) By Application: Aerial Photography And Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition and Analytics, Mapping And Surveying, 3D Modeling, Inspection And Environmental Monitoring, Other Applications

5) By End Use Industry: Oil And Gas, Agriculture, Logistics, Media And Entertainment, Utility And Power, Other End Use Industries

Drone services, also referred to as unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) services are centered on flying robots that may be commanded remotely or operated autonomously utilizing software-controlled flight plans in their embedded devices.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Drone Servicing/Repair Market Trends And Strategies
4. Drone Servicing/Repair Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Drone Servicing/Repair Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

