Digital Rights Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Rights Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers market analysis and every facet of the digital rights management market research. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital rights management market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.85 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 17.3% through the forecast period.

Increasing security concerns have contributed to the growth of the digital rights management market. North America is expected to hold the largest digital rights management global market share. Major players in the digital rights management market include Adobe Systems, Apple Inc., Dell EMC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Fasoo Inc., Seclore Technology, Sony Corporation, Verisign Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Vera Security Inc., Vitrium Systems Inc., Nextlabs Inc., Intertrust Technologies Corporation.

Digital Rights Management Market Segments

1) By Application: Mobile Content, Video On Demand, Mobile Gaming, eBook, Other Applications

2) By End Users: SMEs, Large Enterprise

3) By Industries: Healthcare, Music, Education, BFSI, Legal/Law, Printing and Publication, Software, Television and Film, Other Industries

4) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, On Cloud

Digital rights management (DRM) is a method of protecting digital media copyrights. This approach includes the use of technologies that limit the copying and use of copyrighted works and proprietary software. Digital rights management allows authors, movie professionals, musicians, and other creators to prevent unauthorized use of their content.

