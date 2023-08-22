Logistics Plus Expands Global Presence with New Offices in Brazil

Frederico Resende is the Managing Partner for LP Brasil.

The new South American division will provide global logistics and trucking solutions.

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is pleased to formally announce the opening of new offices in Brazil. As part of the Logistics Plus® network, “LP Brasil” will provide domestic and international trucking and truck management solutions, air and ocean freight forwarding, project cargo logistics, customs clearance, IOR/EOR services, trade compliance, and other 3PL/4PL supply chain solutions. The office began operations earlier this year.

LP Brasil is based in São Paulo with over forty employees and is managed by Frederico Resende. Its trucking operations provide full truckload and less-than-truckload services between Brazil and key cities in surrounding countries, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Perú. LP Brasil will also serve as a critical hub for Logistics Plus customers needing import, export, or project cargo logistics in central South America.

“It´s been an amazing journey being part of Logistics Plus and bringing the LP Culture to South America,” said Frederico Resende.

"I am excited to have Frederico and his team representing Logistics Plus in the heart of South America," said Yuriy Ostapyak, COO for Logistics Plus. "We look forward to bringing our trademark passion for excellence in these important new trade lanes for our existing and new customers."

Learn more about LP Brasil on the Logistics Plus corporate website at logisticsplus.com or visit the LP Brasil country website at br.logisticsplus.com (in both English and Portuguese).

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. Logistics Plus was founded in 1996 and today has annual global sales of over $500M with more than 1,000 employees located in 45+ countries worldwide. It is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

The world changed. Logistics Plus will get it there.

About

