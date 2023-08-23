The Game All Crime Fans Need - Clue is Out Now on Mobile and Steam
Marmalade Game Studio and Hasbro Inc. are proud to announce the launch of Clue - available now on PC, iOS and Android!LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Open the door to Tudor Mansion and enter a world of crime, intrigue, suspicion… and secrets. Clue has arrived on Steam, iOS and Android, bringing Hasbro’s recently reimagined Clue board game to life in fully animated 3D.
Marmalade Game Studio, the video board game experts behind the popular 2016 release, Clue: Classic Edition, have matched Hasbro’s latest board game adaptation which includes refreshed and diversified versions of the infamous cast, highly stylized game pieces and the glamorous Tudor Mansion crime scene.
This new generation of Clue welcomes a new era of character depth and fully fleshed-out backstories. Detectives will unlock Case Files as they play, uncovering motives, evidence and more. This added dimension brings significance to the conclusion of every game as detectives find out what could have motivated every suspect to murder.
Marmalade’s additional Ultimate Detective game format allows detectives to examine all suspects at the same time, relying on their skills of deduction and intuition to get to the truth. Just like in a real inquiry, suspects may try to throw their interrogator off the scent, and it’s down to every detective to keep their investigation on track!
Cristina Mereuta, co-CEO of Marmalade Game Studio, said:
Clue is the most iconic murder mystery in the world and we are so excited to partner with Hasbro to bring the reimagined Clue to life like never before. Our aim is to take detectives beyond the board game and give them a new and exciting experience, while staying true to the brand. We have done this by introducing a new game format, called Ultimate Detective, that gets to the heart of what our players love: interrogation and strategy. We know that crime enthusiasts everywhere will be inspired and intrigued by all that Clue has to offer, and we can’t wait for them to get to work unravelling mysteries!
Eugene Evans, Senior Vice President, Digital Strategy and Licensing, at Hasbro, said:
The new CLUE video game demonstrates our continuing commitment to bringing our brands, stories, and experiences beyond the board to digital platforms. Earlier this year, Hasbro Gaming launched the next chapter of CLUE with a refresh to the iconic board game, reintroducing fans to the classic gameplay with new, rich takes on the storyline and an intriguing diverse cast. With the release of CLUE for PC and mobile from Marmalade Game Studio, we are thrilled that fans can now play this revamped CLUE experience digitally with friends and family near and far.
As the creators of premium board game titles on iOS, Android, console and PC, including Monopoly, The Game of Life, The Game of Life 2, Battleship and more, the Marmalade Game Studio experience never disappoints. Detectives will enter the Crime Scene with zero interruptions from adverts or pay-walls. The mystery is different every time, so the dedicated investigator will enjoy unravelling an almost-limitless supply of murder inquiries. And for those who wish to find out what happens next, there is the Black Adder Resort, an optional Case File. Detectives will travel to a luxury island resort, where they will find themselves in the next chapter of the story.
Detectives will find Clue now on Steam, iOS and Android. They can also follow Marmalade Game Studio on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to stay up-to-date with forthcoming content!
About Marmalade Game Studio
London-based Marmalade Game Studio is one of the most successful publishers in the video board games market. Notable successes include MONOPOLY, CLUE/CLUEDO, THE GAME OF LIFE, THE GAME OF LIFE 2, and BATTLESHIP, all highly polished and innovative games that constantly top the charts on the app stores. For more information about Marmalade Game Studio, please visit the website: https://marmaladegamestudio.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@MarmaladeGames), Facebook (@MarmaladeGameStudio), and Instagram (@MarmaladeGames)
About Hasbro
Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram.)
