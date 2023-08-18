Sofema Online supports the competence-building of Auditors within OPS, CAMO or AMO EASA domains
Sofema Online is pleased to present the EASA Compliant Aviation Quality Assurance Senior and Lead Auditor with VO training packageSOFIA, BULGARIA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com looks at the product supporting knowledge and competence-building in the area of Compliance Management & Auditing:
EASA Compliant Aviation Quality Assurance Senior and Lead Auditor with VO
Introduction:
Comment by Steve Bentley FRAeS, CEO of Sofema “Sofema is pleased to present a program of 5 individual courses – each with Instructor voice over and a separate certificate on completion. (Total 5 Certificates). Taken together, the program is equivalent to 1 week of training in the classroom and offers career development opportunities.“
The package consists of 5 courses:
>> Part 1 EASA Regulatory and Compliance Introduction & Airworthiness Standards with VO
>> Part 2 Compliance Auditing - Best Practice and Advanced Auditing Techniques with VO
>> Part 3 Quality Assurance, Competence Responsibilities Communication & Challenges with VO
>> Part 4 Risk, Root Cause, Investigation & Analysis with VO
>> Part 5 Delivering a Best Practice Quality Assurance System with VO
The course material covers every conceivable aspect of Quality Assurance Auditing including:
>> Key elements related to EASA Compliant Quality Assurance Introduction, Regulatory Framework, Airworthiness Principles, Audit Requirements Related to EASA Reg 965, Part 145 & Part M Compliance Systems.
>> Fundamentals of an EASA-compliant Aviation Compliance System together with the Key elements required to organize the Compliance Audit System processes to ensure compliance and to deliver maximum effectiveness.
>> Focus on the following key elements related to EASA Compliant Quality Assurance:
o EASA Compliance Monitoring Principles and Practices
o QMS & SMS relationships
o Quality Audit Process Management
o Advanced Quality Auditing Techniques
o Delivering Performance Audits.
o Competence Responsibilities Communication & Challenges with VO
o Be able to consider how an EASA compliant Management System functions as well as the roles and responsibilities within the compliance Environment.
o EASA Quality Assurance Competence Management, Audit Communication, Quality Auditing of SMS, how to Ensure the Effectiveness of the QC Management.
o Personal Development related to Interview Skills Development & the Management of Compliance Documentation.
o Various techniques for effective auditing across the business including the identification of systemic failures as opposed to simple compliance type audit findings.
o Understanding of Risk & Root Cause, Root Cause Management and Analysis, Evidence Collection Best Practices, Performing Investigations, Root Cause & Human Factor Considerations.
o Understand the various techniques for effective auditing across the business including the identification of systemic failures as opposed to simple compliance type audit findings.
o Creating an Audit Schedule, Measuring Internal Quality Standards, Checklists Management, Development and Validation, Auditing Management of Change, Creating Audit Reports and Corrective Actions, Management Evaluation.
o Motivation to develop high-quality reports, meeting professional standards and clearly communicating the need to oblige the business area owner to deliver corrective actions.
Package content details
How is Sofema able to offer this program with a sizeable discount?
Sofema is delighted to offer this program at an everyday price of 285 EUR (instead of 425 EUR) – providing a saving of 140 EUR. Because of Sofema Online's economy scale (24,500+ online enrollments were achieved during 2022), SOL is able to offer outstanding value with discounts of up to 90% compared to competitors. This program is suitable for anyone who sees a future as a compliance auditor or is seeking a promotion and wishes to build knowledge and competence as a part of career development.
Next Steps:
More details about the package
More information about the Sofema Online services is available here: www.sofemaonline.com Questions or comments are addressed at team@sassofia.com
