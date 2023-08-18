Video Production Agency CineSalon Partners With China's Leading Mobile Game Company Lilith Games
CineSalon, a DC video agency, partners with China's Lilith Games to grow player base for 'Rise of Kingdoms', a mobile game with 60M+ players and $2B revenue.
Being trusted by a world leader in mobile games is a testament to where we have come as a video marketing company. Brands are recognizing our results and ROI-driven approach. We're getting it done.”WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CineSalon, a growing video production agency based in Washington D.C., has been awarded a video marketing contract with Lilith Games, one of the world's top mobile game companies. This alliance unites two leaders in their respective fields with a shared commitment to creativity, innovation, and success.
— Shane Yeager, CEO, CineSalon
CineSalon's solid record of working with leading tech companies and esports organizations has been instrumental in securing this video marketing deal. Their expertise in delivering compelling narratives and visually stunning content is a proven catalyst for brand engagement and growth. The company's social video production skills will now be deployed to create a series of commercials aimed at propelling the growth of Lilith's flagship game, 'Rise of Kingdoms'. Launched in March of 2023, the game has a growing global player base exceeding 60 million, and to date has generated over 2B in revenue for the company.
"CineSalon is truly honored to be entrusted with such an important role in the ongoing success story of 'Rise of Kingdoms'," said CineSalon CEO, Shane Yeager. "We are excited to bring our unique storytelling approach and creative flair to their marketing efforts. Their marketing team has been exceptional to work with since day one"
A cornerstone of CineSalon's success lies in their adept use of influencer and social media marketing. The agency has a proven track record of creating impactful video content that resonates with diverse audiences, leveraging the immense power and reach of digital platforms to drive brand awareness and engagement.
Lilith Games, based in Shanghai, is a dominant force in the world's mobile gaming market creating many titles with millions of players. Its decision to work with CineSalon highlights the agency's stellar reputation and underlines the importance of trust and transparency in international partnerships. In a complex global business landscape, especially in the high-stakes world of gaming, partnerships like these are a testament to the quality and integrity of the influencer video marketing work produced by CineSalon and their ability to execute on a global scale.
This milestone contract signals a period of growth and innovation for CineSalon and Lilith Games.
About CineSalon:
Founded in Washington D.C., CineSalon has earned a reputation for being one of the area’s top creative and innovative video production agencies offering a blend of tech-powered solutions, influencer marketing, and trackable ROI-focused video production.
About Lilith Games:
Lilith Games is one of the leading mobile game developers in the world, hailing from Shanghai, China. The company's popular game game portfolio has captivated 10s of millions of players across the globe, and continues to provide dynamic, engaging mobile gaming experiences.
