Harford County Sheriffs Select Video Production Agency CineSalon To Help With Recruitment
CineSalon wins video production contract to amplify Harford County Sheriffs' recruitment campaign, leveraging their expertise in public service storytelling.
Our experience in producing compelling videos for public service entities, including the military, aligns well with the sheriff's office's vision for this campaign.”SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CineSalon, a known video production agency based in Washington, D.C., is proud to announce that it has been awarded a competitive contract by the Harford County Sheriffs, the second largest sheriff's office in Maryland. CineSalon will produce a series of campaign videos to enhance the sheriff's recruitment efforts, bolstering their essential public service in law enforcement.
— Shane Yeager, CEO, CineSalon
The Harford County Sheriffs, serving a community of over 250,000 residents, employ more than 500 sworn and civilian support staff. Their indispensable duties include general law enforcement, court-order enforcement, and correctional services, making them a critical element of community safety and public service in Maryland.
CineSalon’s winning proposal was distinguished by its vast experience in working with governmental agencies and the military. The agency’s track record, particularly the successful video campaigns created for the Department of Defense aimed at recruiting young people to service, played a significant role in this selection.
"CineSalon is honored to be selected by the Harford County Sheriffs for this important task," said CineSalon CEO Shane Yeager. "Our experience in producing compelling videos for public service entities, including the military, aligns well with the sheriff's office's vision for this campaign. We are looking forward to collaborating with their team to help recruit dedicated professionals to serve in this crucial capacity."
The new contract highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to producing high-quality, impactful video content for a diverse range of audiences. CineSalon prides itself on its ability to understand and meet the unique communication needs of its clients, particularly those serving the public interest.
CineSalon's collaboration with the Harford County Sheriffs is set to kick off immediately, with the first video expected to be released by the end of this year. The goal of the campaign is to showcase the important work of the Sheriffs and their staff, highlighting their dedication to serving the community, and inspiring a new generation to join their ranks.
