CineSalon Wins Department of State Contract To Produce Campaign Video For ICJ Candidate Sarah Cleveland
CineSalon to produce campaign video for US ICJ nominee, Sarah Cleveland. The contract validates their impactful storytelling in supporting government agencies.
We are truly honored to have been chosen for this special DOS video project.”SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CineSalon, a Washington, D.C. based video production agency, is honored to announce it has won the highly competitive contract to produce the campaign video for Sarah Cleveland, the U.S. nominee for the International Court of Justice. The contract, offered by the Department of State, represents a significant milestone for CineSalon's ongoing work with government agencies.
CineSalon's solid past performance, particularly its successful track record in producing engaging videos for the Department of Defense, played a significant role in securing the contract. The agency’s reputation for creating visually compelling and message-driven content was a key factor in the decision-making process.
"We are truly honored to have been chosen for this special DOS video project," said CEO, Shane Yeager for CineSalon. "Our team is eager to apply our video production expertise to highlight the significant life's work of Sarah Cleveland, and contribute to the International Court of Justice's mission."
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) plays a critical role in the global community, settling disputes between states and providing advisory opinions on international legal issues referred by authorized United Nations organs and specialized agencies. The ICJ, often referred to as the World Court, is an essential part of creating a peaceful, just, and equitable international system.
The contract signifies not only a substantial professional achievement for CineSalon but also underscores the agency's commitment to producing content that supports influential organizations and initiatives worldwide.
Through this new collaboration, CineSalon continues to solidify its position as a trusted partner for video production needs, bringing effective and impactful narratives to a broad audience. The agency looks forward to bringing its storytelling expertise to this government video production project, enhancing understanding and awareness of the vital work done by the Dept of State, ICJ and its esteemed nominees.
