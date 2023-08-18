Strong House Foundation Announces Brand New Facility With Ribbon Cutting
The opening of the new facility will allow the organization to grow in unique ways, as the Strong House Foundation is one of its kind, in its community.
West Georgia means everything to us and as a small-town non-profit organization, we are happy to continue growth and spread our love through Christ.”BUCHANAN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Strong House Foundation, a nonprofit focused on improving the lives of at-risk and economically-challenged youth in West Georgia, is excited to announce and showcase its new facility on August 31, 2023 at 11:30 am. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony in partnership with the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce at 3371 Business Highway 27, Buchanan, GA 30113. The opening of the new facility in the Haralson County area will allow the organization to grow in unique ways, as the Strong House Foundation is one of its kind, in its community.
— Co-Founder of Strong House Foundation, Suzanne Young
Strong House Foundation is a place for children to make new friends while gaining important life skills through physical training, leadership training, academic tutoring, and more. The Strong House Foundation's intention is to help its members learn about the positive things in life and make them comfortable with stepping outside of their current circumstances. The success stories are numerous.
“We cannot explain how fortunate we are to have the opportunity to open a new establishment. It allows us to have more space for activities that the youth in our community love to partake in,” said Co-Founder, Suzanne Young. “West Georgia means everything to us and as a small-town non-profit organization, we are happy to continue growth and spread our love through Christ.”
The Strong House Foundation is a Christ-centered 501(c)(3) that offers academic tutoring, physical training, leadership training and biblical principles to underserved youth. The foundation is dedicated to engaging at-risk youth through a variety of group activities, helping them to become physically, mentally, and spiritually stronger in Christ. Through early intervention, Strong House works to redirect the paths of these children with love, encouragement, and support.
Community support for the Strong House Foundation can vary from monetary donations to acts of service. Contributions and donations are accepted. To learn more about the Strong House Foundation please visit www.stronghousefoundationcorp.com or check our Facebook.
