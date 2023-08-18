Game Changers Foundation Announces Back To School Campaign
The campaign will include former athletes traveling to high schools around Georgia for speaking engagements with current student athletes.
The Game Changers Foundation is proud to announce the 'Back To School' campaign in partnership with Sports Turf Company. The campaign will include the Founder of Game Changers, Rennie Curran, and other former athletes traveling to high schools around Georgia for speaking engagements with current student athletes. The students of visited schools will learn on and off the field life lessons from speakers who were once in their shoes.
— Founder of Game Changers Foundation, Rennie Curran
The campaign will kickoff Saturday, August 19th at the annual Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic, located at Mercedes Benz Stadium (1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30313) in downtown Atlanta. Rennie Curran and Sports Turf Company will be in attendance and accessible for interview inquiries. The event will showcase 4 High School games throughout the day, while 200 plus coaches and athletic directors will also be in attendance.
“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to mentor athletes on and off the field. When I was younger, I was overwhelmed by expectations as an athlete and student,” said Game Changers Founder Rennie Curran. “Our foundation allows athletes to have guidance from former athletes who went through similar obstacles in life.”
The Game Changers Foundation helps athletes from all levels reach their fullest potential in the game of life. This is accomplished through speaking engagements, one-on-one mentoring, leadership events and networking opportunities. In a Big Brother/Big Sister model, the Foundation provides an avenue to create support and guidance for athletes to make a difference in their own lives and those of others.
Rennie Curran was a standout at the University of Georgia as an All-American linebacker before playing in the NFL. Throughout his football career, he depended heavily on his community for guidance both on the field and off the field. Because of his experience, Curran created the Foundation for current and former professional athletes to positively influence and impact their communities by preparing high school athletes for their futures.
Sports Turf is a sponsor of The Game Changers Foundation specializing in the construction and installation of sports surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts and track surfaces. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners’ advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs. The company continues evolving to provide its clients with higher-performing, safer and more durable athletic facilities.
For more information or to support the mission of Game Changers Foundation, please visit
gamechangersfoundationga.org.
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net.
