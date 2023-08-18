Apple Event Excitement Starts with DearMob iPhone Manager 65% Off Flash Deal and Freebies Before September

Best Offer of DearMob 2023

DearMob from Digiarty prepares iPhone users for the upcoming Apple September event with a 65% off flash deal and freebies galore.

With the 65% off flash deal, we hope to provide iPhone owners with easier and more affordable ways to transfer everything from the old iPhone to the new one.” — Angie Tane

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world eagerly anticipates Apple's forthcoming September event, leading iOS backup and transfer software, DearMob iPhone Manager, now unveils a 65% off flash deal for users to make their iPhone transition smoother than ever. Besides the time-limited huge discount, the DearMob team is also giving away free licenses, along with irresistible freebies from partnered software providers.

"We understand the excitement of switching to the new iPhone 15. We also recognize the challenges users face when it comes to flexibly transferring their cherished data." says Angie Tane, Marketing Manager from Digiarty, "With the 65% off flash deal, we hope to provide iPhone owners with easier and affordable ways to transfer everything from old iPhone to the new one, or perform daily backup tasks before upgrading to iOS 17."

To seize the DearMob iPhone Manager best offer, visit the campaign page at https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/2023-best-offer.htm where everyone can enjoy the software bonanza:

1. Exclusive 65% discount of DearMob iPhone Manager full license for early birds

The flash offer is only available before September 1st. The deal includes the following pricing plans:

• $29.95 Lifetime License for 1 computer

• $39.95 Lifetime License for 2-5 computers

• $19.95 Premium 365 (1 Year License) for 3 computers

2. Free giveaway of DearMob iPhone Manager version 6.2

Users not familiar with DearMob can now seize the chance to enjoy full access to this iPhone data back and transfer software, and start to transfer photos, videos, and music, set custom ringtones, export digital books, migrate app data, and backup & restore iPhone easily.

3. Productivity software freebies from DearMob partners

The grand giveaway includes 1. OCR Reader to extract text from PDF and pictures; 2. Wise Registry Cleaner to repair Windows registry errors; 3. SwifDoo PDF for editing, reading, and annotation; 4. iPhone Data Recovery to restore lost messages, images, notes, etc. One can surely elevate their digital experience with these goodies.

Every participant in this campaign can take advantage of the latest version of DearMob iPhone Manager, which just received its timely update last month that added support for iOS 17 beta, together with a plethora of new features:

• Option to remove photo metadata for privacy concerns

• 1-click button to open the iPhone backup folder

• Export iPhone music by albums or by artists to better organize the music library

• Enhanced performance for iPhone full device backup, HEIC to JPG conversion, and message retrieval from encrypted backup files

DearMob iPhone Manager as the Best Companion for iPhone & iPad Users:

• Fully or selectively backup iPhone without iTunes

The data security specialist from the DearMob team suggests every user back up their iPhone before updating to the new iOS 17. DearMob offers an incremental backup solution with a military-grade encryption algorithm to prevent data leaks. Users can easily create multiple backup copies from their iPhone and iPad for ease of mind. Selective backup features make it easy to backup only photos, videos, and 15+ types of files, without the redundancy of system caches.

• 1-click iPhone migration, ideal for those planning to purchase the upcoming iPhone 15

While wireless data migration such as iCloud or Airdrop can be fast for a handful of files, the wired method is more stable and keeps data intact when it comes to full device backup and restore. DearMob iPhone Manager allows users to easily move everything from their old iPhone to the new iPhone, with the option to preserve app data and system settings.

• Transfer photos, files, and app data without accidental data erasing

DearMob supports 3-way transfer securely: from iPhone to computer, from computer to iPhone, and from iPhone to iPhone. When transferring media files, the content is added to the device, instead of replacing the existing files – a nightmare that many iTunes users have experienced, which wipes out precious assets from the device.

• Handy toolkit to create ringtones and more

Answering the needs of iPhone users, DearMob iPhone Manager integrated many handy features: a built-in custom ringtone maker, the option to merge duplicated contact cards, convert incompatible movies into playable format when transferring the video, encryption utility to password protect sensitive photos and files and so much more.

While everybody is waiting for Apple's autumn event, don't miss out on the exclusive 65% discount, version 6.2 giveaway, and an array of incredible software gifts – for seamless iPhone data transitions, secured backups, and easier digital life.

Enter the campaign here: https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/2023-best-offer.htm

Learn More about DearMob iPhone Manager: https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is a vigorous software company with a forefront developing outlook. DearMob – a sub-brand of Digiarty Software, is led by its innovative tagline product DearMob iPhone Manager. The brand is ready to enable more dynamic growth with compact and competitive products for Mac/Windows/iOS/Android users in 2020-2023. For more information about DearMob, feel free to visit https://www.5kplayer.com/.

DearMob iPhone Manager – Manage iPhone in Safer and Easier Way with Enjoyment