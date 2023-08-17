Del Rio Port of Entry CBP officers intercept three human smuggling attempts in less than 24 hours

DEL RIO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at Del Rio Port of Entry intercepted three separate alleged human smuggling attempts in less than 24 hours.

“These three events serve as a resounding reminder that our vigilance and determination are crucial in safeguarding our nation’s borders. They are a testament to our unwavering commitment to our border security mission,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry.

On August 12, 2023, at approximately 9 p.m., CBP officers assigned to the Del Rio International Bridge encountered a passenger vehicle driven by a female United States citizen arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred all vehicle passengers for a secondary examination. During the examination and interview it was discovered that the driver and her sister, a Lawful Permanent Resident, had presented a U.S. passport card for an adult female, and U.S. birth certificates for her two minor children, but all three were citizens and nationals of Mexico, with no valid entry documents.

On August 13, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m., CBP officers assigned to the Del Rio International Bridge encountered a passenger vehicle driven by a male United States citizen arriving from Mexico. The driver had presented a U.S. birth certificate for an 11-year-old male minor. A CBP officer referred all vehicle passengers for a secondary examination. Through interview and examination, CBP officers discovered the minor was a Mexican citizen with no valid documents to enter or travel to the U.S.

On August 13, 2023, at approximately 5 p.m., CBP officers assigned to the Del Rio International Bridge encountered a passenger vehicle driven by a female United States citizen arriving from Mexico. The driver had presented a U.S. birth certificate for a five-year-old female passenger. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for secondary examination. Through further interview and examination, CBP officers discovered that the passenger was a Mexican citizen and the entry document did not belong to her.

CBP officers arrested three U.S. citizen drivers and one lawful permanent resident passenger for alleged violations of U.S. immigration law in connection with these alleged human smuggling attempts.

Prior to these three enforcement actions, CBP officers on August 7, 2023 discovered two female U.S. citizen sisters arriving in a passenger vehicle had presented a U.S. birth certificate for an adult male passenger. During secondary examination and interview, CBP officers discovered the passenger was a Mexican citizen with no valid documents to enter or travel to the U.S.

CBP officers arrested both U.S. citizen passengers for alleged violations of U.S. immigration law and seized the vehicle.

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.