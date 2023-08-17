Submit Release
Governor Katie Hobbs Appoints Board of Directors for Arizona-Mexico Commission

Announces Plans for First Binational Plenary in Four Years

Phoenix, AZ– Governor Katie Hobbs has announced her appointees to the Arizona-Mexico Commission. The Hobbs administration is working closely with Sonoran counterparts to ensure that Arizona is aligned and ready to begin working in a coordinated manner to advance cross-border initiatives.

Additionally, Governor Hobbs announced that the commission’s first Binational Plenary in over four years will take place in the fall.

“Mexico is a major economic and cultural partner,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “These appointees have the expertise needed to ensure we leverage that partnership to create jobs and grow the economy, promote cultural exchange, and keep every community safe. With this diverse group of business and community leaders, I’m confident we can build a strong and collaborative cross-border relationship.”

"The Government of Sonora is excited to continue strengthening the AMC relationship,” said David Figueroa, Sonora State Government Representative in Arizona. “This is a great time to re-launch this mechanism of collaboration under the leadership of Gov. Hobbs and Gov. Durazo, who jointly promote projects of shared vision in search of improving economic, social and cultural aspects for the inhabitants of our region.”

Each border county has at least two representatives, and there are more women in this group than have ever served simultaneously. Applications are still accepted on a rolling basis for those interested in applying, as additional appointments may be made. Visit bc.azgovernor.gov to fill out an application.

Below is the list of appointees: 

  • James Ahlers, Maricopa County, TSMC

  • Erik Bakken, Pima County, Tucson Electric Power

  • Former Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers, Maricopa County, RWB Worldwide

  • Adam Brake, Cochise County, Healthcare Industry

  • Chris Camacho, Maricopa County, Greater Phoenix Economic Council 

  • Jaime Chamberlain, Santa Cruz County, Chamberlain Distributing, Inc.

  • Gema Duarte Luna, Maricopa County, Luna Valencia

  • Javier Duran, Pima County, University of Arizona  

  • Julie Engel, Yuma County, Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation

  • Laura Franco French, Maricopa County, TSMC

  • Arturo Gabaldón, Pima County, Community Water Company of Green Valley 

  • Buna George, Yuma County, Greater Yuma Port Authority

  • Molly Greene, Maricopa County, Salt River Project

  • Mignonne Hollis, Cochise County, Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation 

  • Rhett Larson, Maricopa County, Arizona State University 

  • Rana Lashgari, Maricopa County, Arizona Municipal Solutions, LLC 

  • Andrés Martínez, Maricopa County, Arizona State University

  • Vicki Mayo, Maricopa County, Global Market Innovators  

  • Jack McCain, Maricopa County, American Airlines  

  • Ayensa Millan, Maricopa County, CIMA Law Group  

  • Tim Nelson, Maricopa County, Nelson Law Group, PLLC 

  • Jim Pederson, Maricopa County, Pederson Group, Inc.  

  • Todd Sanders, Maricopa County, Greater Phoenix Chamber

  • Donna Valdés, Maricopa County, Xico

  • Guillermo Valencia, Santa Cruz County, Valencia International, Inc.

  • Yimin Wang, Coconino County, Northern Arizona University  

 

