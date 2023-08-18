Italian American One Voice Coalition Secures Apology for Negative Stereotype of Italian American Women

IAOVC Logo

IAOVC successfully secures apology for negtaive stereotype of Italian American Women.

KSHE Logo

IAOVC commends KSHE Radio, St. Louis for "Doing the right thing!"

IAOVC commends the management of St. Louis radio station KSHE Management and On Air Host for “Doing the right thing.”

NORTHVALE, NJ, US, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Northvale, NJ - The Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, was recently contacted by listeners of KSHE Radio in St. Louis about a disparaging on-air comment about Italian American women made by KSHE morning host, A.D. Rowntree.

IAOVC President, Andre’ DiMino contacted the management of KSHE and the CEO of its corporate owner Hubbard Radio. He was immediately told that such negative stereotyping was unacceptable. DiMino relayed the following, “Our organization has been advised of this situation by your local audience. Such a blatant and intentional stereotype should not be allowed to be broadcast on your airwaves. This is unacceptable and should be publicly retracted with a public apology by A.D. Rowntree.”

IAOVC is now pleased to report that John Kijowski, Vice President and Market Manager of Hubbard Radio St. Louis, responded promptly to IAOVC advising us that management agreed such a negative stereotype was not acceptable. Host A.D. Rowntree stated the comment was not intentional and then delivered a heartfelt on-air apology at the opening of the morning show, 6:06 am, Monday, August 7.

“We are so very pleased at the professional and immediate response by the management of KSHE radio as well as the sincere on-air apology by A.D. Rowntree,” commented DiMino. “We commend Hubbard Radio, CEO Ginny Morris, Mr. Kijowski, KSHE and A.D. Rowntree for doing the right thing!”

The Italian American One Voice Coalition is a nationwide group of thousands of members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American heritage and culture. In its 30-years history IAOVC has fought back and has defeated repeated attempts to cancel Columbus Day and/or remove Columbus statues around the nation. IAOVC is different from all other Italian American organizations in that its sole focus and objective is to foster education to fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit.

To support IAOVC’s efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc.org/donate.

IAOVC membership is open to individuals and all Italian American organizations to join together as a coalition defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc.org/membership.

Andre DiMino
Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition
andre@iaovc.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube

You just read:

Italian American One Voice Coalition Secures Apology for Negative Stereotype of Italian American Women

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Andre DiMino
Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition andre@iaovc.org
Company/Organization
Italian Amrican One Voice Coalition
246B Livingston Street, Suite 200
Northvale, New Jersey, 07647
United States
+1 844-862-8623
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Italian American One Voice Coalition’s ("IAOVC") stated mission is to “secure the rightful representation of Americans of Italian origin and of all peoples whose paths toward social equality have been impeded. The powers of Intellect, Wisdom and Due Process of Law will be brought to bear on all inequities.” In practice, The IAOVC is a nationwide army of anti-bias activists that fight discrimination and defend Italian American heritage. IAOVC’s goal is to act as one united voice when dealing with defamation, discrimination and negative stereotyping of our culture and heritage. IAOVC is different from all other Italian American groups in that its’ primary focus and objective is to educate and fight bias in mass media and combat stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. It is the only national Italian American organization of its type that focuses solely on defending the great heritage and culture of Italian Americans.

More From This Author
Italian American One Voice Coalition Secures Apology for Negative Stereotype of Italian American Women
Federal Judge Declares IAOVC Has Standing to Sue in West Orange Lawsuit Over Columbus Monument
Italian American One Voice Coalition Selects Sandra Giordano for 2023 “Festa Della Donna” Award
View All Stories From This Author