Old Trapper Renews Partnership with “The Jim Rome Show”

Jim Rome to Spotlight Beef Jerky Brand in Custom “What’s Your Beef” Segment

Just as Jim Rome fearlessly tackles the hottest sports topics, Old Trapper's bold flavors ignite the taste buds, creating a winning combination that leaves fans craving for more. ” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper today announced that it has renewed its sponsorship with “The Jim Rome Show” on CBS Sports Radio for the fifth consecutive year.

Airing from September 2023 through June 2024, the partnership includes sponsored features, podcast integration and social media promotion of Old Trapper beef jerky. A highlight of the campaign is the integration in a custom “What’s Your Beef?” segment, where once a week Jim Rome discusses rivalries, beefs and clashes in all thing's sports.

Approximately 200 markets carry The Jim Rome Show, accounting for more than 2 million listeners each weekday from 9 a.m. to noon PDT over CBS Sports Radio. One of the most respected voices in the world of sports broadcasting, Rome, inducted in 2019 into the Radio Hall of Fame, has become known as a leading opinion-maker as host of the nation’s premiere sports radio talk show.

“We always enjoy working with the team at the Jim Rome Show and we are excited to renew our partnership for the fifth consecutive year,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “Just as Jim Rome fearlessly tackles the hottest sports topics, Old Trapper's bold flavors ignite the taste buds, creating a winning combination that leaves fans craving for more.”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

