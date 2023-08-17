NAVISTAR DEFENSE SELECTED TO PRODUCE TRAILERS FOR JOINT LIGHT TACTICAL VEHICLE PROGRAM
MADISON HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Navistar Defense, LLC (Navistar Defense) announced today it was selected by leading military mobility solutions provider, AM General, to partner in the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV A2) program. The subcontract is to manufacture an estimated 10,000 JLTV trailers over the life of the contract.
“We are excited that AM General chose us to partner in this important program to support the United States military,” said Ted Wright, chief executive officer, Navistar Defense. “AM General is a world class Tactical Vehicle manufacturer and we’re eager to support their team.”
“We look forward to working with our industry partner on this contract,” added Wright. “The JLTV trailer subcontract allows us to continue diversifying our business portfolio, support our growth in Mississippi, and expand our growing business,” added Wright.
“Welcoming Navistar Defense to the JLTV A2 program is a key milestone in our operations,” said John Chadbourne, AM General Executive VP - Chief Business Development Officer. “Their commitment to excellence translates into the quality products they are known for in the industry. Since receiving the JLTV A2 program contract, our main focus is to deliver quality vehicles on time and on target and this includes the equipment needed to ensure our Warfighters can succeed in their missions.”
The JLTV A2 trailer is a multipurpose platform configured to support general purpose cargo and tactical generator mobility missions. The trailer is built to operate with the Closed Combat Weapons Carrier, the General Purpose, Heavy Guns Carrier and Utility JLTV variants over the same mission profile of those vehicles.
Production will begin in 2024 and will take place at Navistar Defense’s Assembly Plant located in West Point, Mississippi. The period of performance is for five-base years, with the option for an additional five years.
About Navistar Defense
Headquartered in Madison Heights, Mich., Navistar Defense manufactures and sustains tactical wheeled and commercial off-the-shelf military vehicles and adjacent battlefield systems for the U.S. government and NATO allies and provides contract manufacturing services at its facility in West Point, Mississippi. Additional information is available at www.NavistarDefense.com.
