Seven Science-Backed Reasons to Eat More Protein from a Nutrition Expert
Denise Hernandez MS, RD, LD Nutritionist and Dietitian at The Houstonian Club shares advice about how to get more protein.
The Houstonian Club's nutrition expert, Denise Hernandez, provides a refresher course on why protein matters and easy ways to get more.
When people don't consume enough protein, the body starts pulling necessary fuel from other places like bones and organs. It is hard to stay healthy for long periods while in a protein deficit.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people know protein's a big deal for staying fit and healthy. But there's more to this whole protein thing that most don't know about. Denise Hernandez, Registered Dietitian, M.S., L.D. at The Houstonian Club, is on a mission to spill the beans (or the protein?) on what makes it so important.
According to Hernandez, protein isn't just something extra in our diets – it's like the superhero of nutrients. "It's what helps muscles repair and grow stronger, boosts immune systems, and powers up our everyday routine."
Hernandez routinely provides a Protein 101 crash course to The Houstonian Club's members and clients to give them the full scoop about protein's power and what it can do to improve health and fitness.
What is protein, and why is it important?
Protein is an essential nutrient found throughout the body in hair, skin, nails, muscle, bones, and tissues. It is made up of 20 building blocks called amino acids. According to Hernandez, protein helps people remain in good health, build muscles, and reach optimal fitness potential inside the gym.
"When people don't consume enough protein, the body starts pulling necessary fuel from other places like bones and organs. It is hard to stay healthy for long periods while in a protein deficit," she says.
There are nine essential amino acids that can only be created from food which underscores the reasons why protein is so crucial for growth and development.
Easy ways to get protein
Turkey, chicken, egg whites, fish, and lean beef are all well-known protein powerhouses, but options don't stop there. Hernandez encourages her clients to include Greek yogurt, salmon, ground turkey and black beans. Seeds and grains, including hempseeds, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and quinoa, also have protein.
"Depending on an individual's health and fitness goals, I suggest trying to get at least 20 grams of protein into each meal or snack," says Hernandez. "This will help stave off hunger for longer periods of time with less food."
Hernandez says another easy way to eat more protein is to make options easy and delicious. These copycat Starbucks egg white bites are a popular breakfast or snack option and include about 14 grams of protein and less than 200 calories.
Copycat Recipe for Starbucks Egg White Bites
Ingredients:
9 egg whites
½ red bell pepper
3 oz cottage cheese
1 oz spinach (1 handful)
1 tsp black pepper
½ tsp salt
Instructions:
Whisk all of these ingredients together in a bowl. Pour the mixture into a muffin tin, leaving enough room for them to expand—place in the oven at 360 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 to 30 minutes. Let them cool slightly before removing from the tin and enjoy.
Photos available here.
