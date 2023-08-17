Commissioning of a plant for the manufacture of metal constructions in the city of Khorugh

TAJIKISTAN, August 17 - On August 17, within the framework of his working trip, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned in the city of Khorugh a plant for the manufacture of metal constructions.

It was reported that the enterprise for the production of metal frames, founded by the head of "Pamir-Energoservice" LLC Abdulatif Amonulloev, has a significant activity in the construction of high-voltage transmission lines in Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province.

30 residents of the city of Khorugh were provided with well-paid job at the plant.

The company employs welding specialists and business engineers who can prepare any customer order in the shortest possible time and with high quality.

65 residents of cities and districts of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province are employed in the "Pamir-Energoservice" enterprise itself.

The enterprise was built on the basis of the plan of events dedicated to the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the Head of State was informed that four large automatic equipment and six small production equipment from the People's Republic of China were imported and installed at the enterprise.

Honorable Emomali Rahmon, the President of the country, praised the domestic businessman for building a production plant and creating new jobs.

The plant of metal constructions manufactures electrical boxes, iron gates, household appliances, lighting poles, equipment for poles of high-voltage transmission lines and hundreds of sorts of necessary equipment ordered from iron boards.

The enterprise is located next to the international highway "Khorugh-Murghob-Kulma", which is considered one of the industrial facilities of the city of Khorugh, Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province.

The Republic of Tajikistan adopted rapid industrialization as the fourth strategic goal of the country, which lays a favorable foundation for ensuring the stability of the economy, creating new jobs, increasing the country's export potential and its competitiveness in the world market.

On the basis of declaring 2022-2026 as "Years of Industrial Development", the construction of 92 enterprises in the region is planned, and only this year 20 factories and industrial enterprises will be commissioned.

Only in the city of Khorugh in 2022, 11 new workshops and industrial enterprises were built and put into use.

As part of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, based on the plan of the Government of the country, the construction and rehabilitation of 22 industrial enterprises and workshops in the city of Khorugh was planned, and 10 new industrial enterprises have been built in the center of the region.