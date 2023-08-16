Meeting with management and activists of Roshtkala district

TAJIKISTAN, August 16 - On August 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, held a meeting with the leaders and activists of Roshtkala district in the center of the district.

The President of the country emphasized that every ambitious inhabitant of this region contributes to the improvement and creation, makes efforts to promote our beloved Motherland, strengthen the potential of our national state, enhance the level and quality of life of every resident of our country.

The result of these efforts is that, in accordance with the plans for a worthy celebration of the 35th anniversary of state independence, the construction and reconstruction of 205 socio-economic facilities for a total amount of almost 1 billion somoni are envisaged in the district, 50 facilities have been commissioned to date.

As part of the action plan for a worthy celebration of the 35th anniversary of state independence, 175 facilities for various purposes were created in the region.

It was noted that on June 24-27 of the current year, as a result of mudflows, several residential buildings of the Medenved village residents, roads and bridges, social facilities and arable land were seriously damaged.

With the support of the Government, new houses for 10 families of the mentioned village were built in a short time, in addition to this, a sports ground was built, local roads were lit, today the ceremony of putting them into operation took place.

During the period of independence, in order to ensure the socio-economic development of Roshtkala district, 446 million somoni were allocated from the state budget. In particular, 392 million somoni was allocated from the republican budget to support the local budget and finance various areas.

In addition to this, during this period, 10 state investment projects worth 18 million somoni were implemented in the district, and work is currently underway under three more projects worth more than 730 million somoni.

Also, in accordance with the Program for the socio-economic development of Roshtkala district for 2021-2025, it is planned to implement 92 projects worth more than 222 million somoni. To date, 13 projects worth 80 million somoni have already been implemented.

President Emomali Rahmon instructed the Executive body of state authority of the district, together with the relevant ministries and agencies, in cooperation with domestic and foreign investors, to take additional measures to improve the quality of work at facilities under construction, their efficient use, expansion of creative work and development of infrastructure in the region.

The Executive body of state authority of the district was instructed, together with the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies and the State Committee for Investment and State Property Management, to take measures to create new industrial enterprises and workshops with the involvement of domestic and foreign investments.

During the years of independence, 12 new educational institutions have been built and put into operation in the district.

Only in recent years, medical institutions have received 55 items of medical devices and equipment, 41 items of medicines for a total of 6.3 million somoni.

The Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population was instructed, together with the Executive body of state authority of the district, to intensify work towards improving conditions in medical institutions, providing them with highly qualified personnel and boosting the quality of medical care.

At the end of the speech, the head of state expressed confidence that the proud residents of Roshtkala district would continue to unitely support the policy pursued by the state and the Government in order to further develop our independent country and would make a valuable contribution to the improvement of our beloved Motherland - Tajikistan.

After the speech of the President, several residents of the district, including labor veteran Olimbek Azizmamadov and student Zulfiya Sayyod, expressed gratitude for the country's deep successes in key areas of society and the constant support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.