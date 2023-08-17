FHP Catches Speeder In School Zone Resulting In Drug Bust

August 17, 2023

~ Arrest serves as reminder of importance of school zone safety and awareness~

LAKE WORTH, FLA.– Last Friday, August 11, 2023, FHP Troopers working in an active school zone at Freedom Shores Elementary School at 2 p.m. observed a red BMW driving 37 mph. The school zone was appropriately designated with flashing lights on a sign posted with a 20-mph school zone listed.

As the vehicle passed the patrol vehicle and reduced speed, the Trooper initiated a traffic stop. The driver, identified by a Florida Driver’s License, was Jairo Jaile La Parra of Boynton Beach, Florida.

The Trooper recognized the odor of marijuana and could see a box of THC vapes in plain sight on the rear passenger seat. He asked the driver if there was any marijuana in the vehicle, and La Parra confirmed he did.

Troopers placed La Parra under arrest and transported him to Palm Beach County Jail on charges of:

Possession of Marijuana with intent to sell within 1000 feet of school or daycare

Possession of over 20 grams of Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

Keep Public Nuisance for drug activity (vehicle)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Not only was this individual driving over the speed limit in a school zone, he was also in possession of drugs appearing to be aimed at children, and admitted the purpose of having them was to sell them.

Within the first week of many Florida schools opening their doors, a time when law enforcement across the state urges drivers to exercise caution, some Florida counties have seen speeding, crashes, and other reckless driving behaviors despite the increased presence of FHP and other law enforcement agencies efforts to enforce safety in school zones.

In just a week there were over 400 citations issued for excessive speed, school zone texting and failure to stop for a school bus, there have also been almost 15 traffic crashes in school zones and 13 crashes involving school buses outside of a school zone.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “With a new school year beginning, it is important we talk to our children about the dangers of drugs and keep an eye out to protect them. Remember, please slow down in school zones and look out for children at bus stops. Stay safe, Florida.” “School zones are places children should feel safe,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. While there are signs, lights and crossing guards it is also up to us to ensure that our actions do not endanger those who look to us to protect them from harm.” “When operating a vehicle in and around school zones awareness is key to ensure the safety of our youth,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze. “Being situationally aware while driving at all times is important, but paramount when approaching school zones.”

What can we do?

Drivers should remember to stop for school buses and slow down in school zones. Remain alert and watch for children on foot, bikes, or entering or exiting vehicles or buses.

Remember that using a wireless communications device in a handheld manner while driving in a designated school crossing, school zone, or active work zone area is against the law and extremely dangerous.

Be aware of new traffic patterns as some may have changed to accommodate the new school year. Obey traffic signals and be on the lookout for crossing guards or flashing lights indicating you have entered a school zone.

If you observe suspicious activity in your school zone do not hesitate to report it to local authorities, if you see something say something.

For additional safety tips, resources, and data related to child safety, visit the FLHSMV Child Safety webpage and see the recent press release discussing Child Safety Awareness Month here: FLHSMV Prioritizes Education and Awareness of Child Safety This August – Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

