Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,247 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,030 in the last 365 days.

Georgia Senator Colton Moore calls for an emergency session to review Fani Willis Fulton County DA

GA Senator Colton Moore issued letter to Governor Kemp

VFAF endorsement for Colton Moore 2022 cycle , now carried to 2024.

Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump issue their endorsement of Moore for the 2024 election cycle.

VFAF previously endorsed Moore for the 2022 cycle and we are honored to announce our ongoing support of this conservative leader who stands representing the rule of law”
— Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump VFAF President
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA , August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies : the official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump

Georgia Senator Colton Moore has sent a letter to Governor Brian Kemp asking for an emergency session to review Fani Willis. Moore posted the letter on his verified twitter account stating “America is under attack. I am not going to sit back and watch..” https://twitter.com/realColtonMoore/status/1692175623391957219

VFAF Veterans for Trump national grassroots president Stan Fitzgerald interviewed Colton Moore where he announced the organizations endorsement of his re-election campaign for the 2024 cycle. The Veterans group also has a state chapter run by attorney Jared Craig who will also be carrying the endorsement to support the re-election of the state senator.

VFAF previously endorsed Moore for the 2022 cycle and we are honored to announce our ongoing support of this conservative leader who stands representing the rule of law “Said Stan Fitzgerald

For more on Colton Moore visit his website and follow him on social media.
https://www.legis.ga.gov/members/senate/4933?session=1031

The national veteran’s organization is known for having a powerful primary endorsement
https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/

Recently the Veterans organization called on the GA Governor and legislatures to use the provisions in SB92 in an oversite effort. https://www.accesswire.com/772068/fulton-county-da-fani-willis-gets-pushback-from-georgia-republican-leaders-on-forthcoming-possible-trump-indictment

Stan Fitzgerald Fitzgerald
L-Strategies LLC
+1 770-707-6291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Stan Fitzgerald with Colton Moore

You just read:

Georgia Senator Colton Moore calls for an emergency session to review Fani Willis Fulton County DA

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Law, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more