Georgia Senator Colton Moore calls for an emergency session to review Fani Willis Fulton County DA
Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump issue their endorsement of Moore for the 2024 election cycle.
VFAF previously endorsed Moore for the 2022 cycle and we are honored to announce our ongoing support of this conservative leader who stands representing the rule of law”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA , August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies : the official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump
— Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump VFAF President
Georgia Senator Colton Moore has sent a letter to Governor Brian Kemp asking for an emergency session to review Fani Willis. Moore posted the letter on his verified twitter account stating “America is under attack. I am not going to sit back and watch..” https://twitter.com/realColtonMoore/status/1692175623391957219
VFAF Veterans for Trump national grassroots president Stan Fitzgerald interviewed Colton Moore where he announced the organizations endorsement of his re-election campaign for the 2024 cycle. The Veterans group also has a state chapter run by attorney Jared Craig who will also be carrying the endorsement to support the re-election of the state senator.
VFAF previously endorsed Moore for the 2022 cycle and we are honored to announce our ongoing support of this conservative leader who stands representing the rule of law “Said Stan Fitzgerald
For more on Colton Moore visit his website and follow him on social media.
https://www.legis.ga.gov/members/senate/4933?session=1031
The national veteran’s organization is known for having a powerful primary endorsement
https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/
Recently the Veterans organization called on the GA Governor and legislatures to use the provisions in SB92 in an oversite effort. https://www.accesswire.com/772068/fulton-county-da-fani-willis-gets-pushback-from-georgia-republican-leaders-on-forthcoming-possible-trump-indictment
Stan Fitzgerald Fitzgerald
L-Strategies LLC
+1 770-707-6291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Stan Fitzgerald with Colton Moore