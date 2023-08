Georgia Senator Colton Moore calls for an emergency session to review Fani Willis Fulton County DA

GA Senator Colton Moore issued letter to Governor Kemp VFAF endorsement for Colton Moore 2022 cycle , now carried to 2024.

Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump issue their endorsement of Moore for the 2024 election cycle.

VFAF previously endorsed Moore for the 2022 cycle and we are honored to announce our ongoing support of this conservative leader who stands representing the rule of law” — Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump VFAF President

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA , August 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies : the official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump Georgia Senator Colton Moore has sent a letter to Governor Brian Kemp asking for an emergency session to review Fani Willis. Moore posted the letter on his verified twitter account stating “America is under attack. I am not going to sit back and watch..” https://twitter.com/realColtonMoore/status/1692175623391957219 VFAF Veterans for Trump national grassroots president Stan Fitzgerald interviewed Colton Moore where he announced the organizations endorsement of his re-election campaign for the 2024 cycle. The Veterans group also has a state chapter run by attorney Jared Craig who will also be carrying the endorsement to support the re-election of the state senator.VFAF previously endorsed Moore for the 2022 cycle and we are honored to announce our ongoing support of this conservative leader who stands representing the rule of law “Said Stan FitzgeraldFor more on Colton Moore visit his website and follow him on social media.The national veteran’s organization is known for having a powerful primary endorsementRecently the Veterans organization called on the GA Governor and legislatures to use the provisions in SB92 in an oversite effort. https://www.accesswire.com/772068/fulton-county-da-fani-willis-gets-pushback-from-georgia-republican-leaders-on-forthcoming-possible-trump-indictment

Stan Fitzgerald with Colton Moore