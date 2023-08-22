Wound Care Plus, LLC Leverages SnapshotNIR in Mobile Wound Care Network to Post-Acute Care Markets

Wound Care Plus, LLC mobile care vehicle fleet.

Kent Imaging announces that Wound Care Plus, LLC has adopted SnapshotNIR to support its mobile wound care services across its vast network of mobile clinics.

SnapshotNIR has quickly become indispensable to our advanced mobile wound care specialists.” — Martha R. Kelso

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging is excited to announce that Wound Care Plus, LLC has adopted SnapshotNIR to support its mobile wound care services across its vast network of mobile clinics in the United States. SnapshotNIR allows clinicians to conduct rapid wound assessment based on tissue perfusion and oxygenation data resulting in more accurate healing trajectory predictions. Real-time diagnostic information allows providers to update the plan of care, set appropriate goals, and has the potential to mitigate risks early and improve clinical outcomes. The portable and lightweight medical imaging device provides a tracked and documented assessment of tissue viability and wound healing, supporting the responsible use of appropriate wound care modalities and monitoring the therapeutic benefit at the point of care.

Wound Care Plus, LLC is an advanced wound care specialty group that treats anyone with a wound or skin disorder at the bedside, including hospitals, outpatient wound centers, long-term care, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, residential care communities, and group homes. Their skilled and caring advanced wound specialists use innovative products and technology, priding themselves on bringing cutting-edge wound care and clinical excellence, supported by evidence-based medicine, to clients and caregivers alike. Recognizing the challenges of getting access to quality wound specialists, Wound Care Plus, LLC is currently able to provide services in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

“We are thrilled to have Wound Care Plus as a partner and that they have chosen to leverage this life-changing technology within their practice,” says Kent’s CEO, Pierre Lemire. He adds, “SnapshotNIR, placed in the hands of a mobile wound specialist, can provide valuable and timely information to affect treatment decisions. The device can non-invasively help create a sense of urgency, visually demonstrating the need to seek attention on a wound and when a problem must be dealt with immediately.”

SnapshotNIR is essential in providing information to mobile medical staff, patients, and families who are taking an active role in the healing process. In Post-Acute Care settings, clinicians can better communicate with their patients, helping them understand the underlying issue. Wound care specialists gain improved adherence to the prescribed therapy and provide hope to patients and their families by showing the visual non-invasive progress of a healing wound.

“SnapshotNIR has quickly become indispensable to our advanced mobile wound care specialists,” says Martha R. Kelso, CEO of Wound Care Plus, LLC. She adds, “The device’s actionable insights are allowing us to heal wounds faster and better assess each patient’s potential to heal. We have successfully taken wounds previously considered palliative to a healing stage with the help of SnapshotNIR’s ‘Trunk-to-Bed’ technology. This technology also allows us to quickly make decisions regarding perfusion, and vascular status of the wound and peri-wound, allowing providers to alter treatment plans real-time.”

Imaging procedures with SnapshotNIR have applicable CPT codes for reimbursement, with enhancements to these codes coming in January 2024. To find out more, visit our dedicated reimbursement page online.



About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence showing how it can help improve decision-making in wound care and speed the time to healing. Since receiving FDA and Health Canada clearance in 2017, the technology has been featured in several published articles and peer-reviewed posters. Applying the knowledge gained from clinical trials to patient care promotes consistency of treatment and optimal outcomes.

About Wound Care Plus, LLC

Wound Care Plus, LLC is an advanced wound care specialty group and the largest mobile wound care provider in the US Midwest. Their advanced wound specialists can treat anyone with a wound or skin disorder anywhere. Wound Care Plus, LLC brings advanced wound care PLUS clinical excellence and education for clients, families, caregivers, medical staff, and managers alike.