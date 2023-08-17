TABPI ANNOUNCES 2023 TABBIE AWARDS WINNERS
Big Picture, License Global, and PETS+ win Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards respectively in Best Single Issue, the Tabbie Awards' most sweeping category.
This year’s entries once again show how b2b publications remain a critical information source for countless niche audiences worldwide.”CLEVELAND, OH, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Tabbie Awards marks the 20th year of the competition’s illustrious history and features nominations from across the globe. This year’s submissions come from Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, the U.K., and the U.S.
— Paul J. Heney
Highlighting the Best Single Issue category — the competition’s most comprehensive — are entries from Big Picture, License Global, and PETS+, which took the gold, silver, and bronze awards respectively. The Top 25 of the Best Single Issue category includes Development; Hardwood Floors Magazine; INSTORE; INVISION; Medical Design & Outsourcing; National Culinary Review; Pensions & Investments; Police Journal; Queen’s Alumni Review; Screen Printing; The Director; Trade Show Executive; VMSD; and Yale Alumni Magazine.
Gold design award winners are Global Cannabis Times for Feature Design; Canadian Food Business for Front Cover, Digital Imagery; E&T for Front Cover, Illustration; Datacenter Dynamics for Front Cover, Photograph; Fleet Maintenance for Opening Page or Spread; and ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR magazine for Special Section or Issue.
Gold editorial award winners are CIM Magazine for Climate Journalism; E&T for Department and Technical Article; Lab Manager for Diversity & Inclusion Journalism; Canadian Lawyer for Editor’s Column; Pivot for Feature Article; T&D World for Focus/Profile Article; Signs of the Times for How-To Article; Hydrocarbon Processing for Special Issue; and The Foreign Service Journal for Special Section.
Golds in the online award categories are Talent Management for Best b2b Website; HR Magazine for E-Newsletter; and E&T for Blog.
Publications taking home three or more awards are AEROSPACE; CIM Magazine; Computerworld; Datacenter Dynamics; E&T; Focal Point; Global Cannabis Times; HR Magazine; Insurance Business; Journal of Commerce; McKinsey Global Publishing; Police Journal; and Trade Show Executive.
TABPI President Paul J. Heney: “This year’s entries once again show how b2b publications remain a critical information source for countless niche audiences worldwide.
“Business-to-business journalists continue to do the hard work, from digging deep into specific technology areas, to engaging convincingly in editorial and opinion pieces, to interviewing experts for insightful answers to reader problems,” Heney added. “For two decades the Tabbie Awards has cast a light on b2b editors and designers. Throughout, our industry has continued to expand and meet the growing needs of diverse audiences around the world.”
Complete results, along with selected comments from the judges and samples of the winning entries, are available at www.tabpi.org/awards/2023-tabbies. Presented by Trade, Association and Business Publications International (TABPI), this 20th-year editorial and design competition was open to English-language b2b publications worldwide as well as online-only brands.
TABPI (www.tabpi.org), is a global organization whose mission is “fostering b2b journalism, from local to global.” TABPI’s editorial and design awards program, the Tabbie Awards, is open to English-language b2b publications in 40 countries, and encompasses 20 editorial and design categories.
