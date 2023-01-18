Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,285 in the last 365 days.

Tabbie Awards Celebrates 20th Anniversary With 20 Editorial and Design Categories

The Tabbie Awards

2023 Tabbies is now open for submissions from b2b publications worldwide. In its 20th year, the Tabbies has increased categories to 20 areas for the first time.

New category areas added for 2023: In design, 'Special Section or Issue,' and online, 'Blog.' In editorial, 'Climate Journalism,' 'Diversity & Inclusion Journalism,' and 'Special Issue.'”
— TABPI President Paul J. Heney
CLEVELAND, OH, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Tabbie Awards competition is open and accepting submissions from print and online publications worldwide. Celebrating its 20th year, the global b2b journalism competition gives editors, art directors, and publishers the opportunity to have their best work judged by peers throughout the world. Publications need not be international in scope to qualify.

“The past two decades have been a time of exciting change for the b2b world, and our industry’s journalists have shown perseverance and creativity time and time again,” TABPI President Paul J. Heney said. “The Tabbies competition came about from a need to celebrate exceptional b2b journalism across the world. Never did we dream that the program would grow to mean so much to so many.

“Worker turnover has affected our publications as much as other industries, and we believe that both individual and team recognition is more important than ever,” Heney added. The core mission of the Tabbie Awards is to recognize professionals who help drive excellence through their talent and commitment to journalistic standards.

“Being honored in an editorial and design competition is a critical marketing tool for many publications. Strategic publications are showcasing their awards in their marketing materials. Advertisers want to be associated with quality content.”

This year, to celebrate the 20th Tabbies competition, the categories have been increased to 20 areas for the first time. One new design category for 2023 is “Special Section or Issue,” while a new online category is “Blog.” In the editorial categories, new options are “Climate Journalism,” “Diversity & Inclusion Journalism,” and “Special Issue.”

The Tabbies competition is open to English-language b2b publications, as well as online b2b publications. Unlike some more restrictive programs, publications are not required to maintain membership in an organization to participate in the Tabbies — and entry fees remain among the lowest of comparable programs.

Entrants can save $40 by taking advantage of the early-bird fee ($115 per entry) for submissions received by Wednesday, March 15th, 2023. A fee of $155 per entry applies after that date. Submissions can be made via this link.

Judges for the competition are culled from suggestions of regional editorial groups around the world. Winners will be announced on or about August 15th, 2023.

About TABPI

Based in Cleveland, Trade, Association and Business Publications International (TABPI) is a global organization that unites b2b writers, editors, and designers working for English-language publications around the common goal of promoting editorial ethics and excellence.

TABPI’s competition program, the Tabbie Awards, is open to publications in 40-plus countries. Its annual Young Leaders Scholarship program provides editorial training for selected b2b editors. TABPI also conducts industry research and sponsors its annual Magazine Critique Service. Visit www.tabpi.org.

Contact: TABPI President Paul J. Heney, 1-440-376-5672, or pheney@tabpi.org.

Paul J. Heney
TABPI
+1 440-376-5672
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Tabbie Awards Celebrates 20th Anniversary With 20 Editorial and Design Categories

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.