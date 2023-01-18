Tabbie Awards Celebrates 20th Anniversary With 20 Editorial and Design Categories
2023 Tabbies is now open for submissions from b2b publications worldwide. In its 20th year, the Tabbies has increased categories to 20 areas for the first time.
New category areas added for 2023: In design, 'Special Section or Issue,' and online, 'Blog.' In editorial, 'Climate Journalism,' 'Diversity & Inclusion Journalism,' and 'Special Issue.'”CLEVELAND, OH, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Tabbie Awards competition is open and accepting submissions from print and online publications worldwide. Celebrating its 20th year, the global b2b journalism competition gives editors, art directors, and publishers the opportunity to have their best work judged by peers throughout the world. Publications need not be international in scope to qualify.
— TABPI President Paul J. Heney
“The past two decades have been a time of exciting change for the b2b world, and our industry’s journalists have shown perseverance and creativity time and time again,” TABPI President Paul J. Heney said. “The Tabbies competition came about from a need to celebrate exceptional b2b journalism across the world. Never did we dream that the program would grow to mean so much to so many.
“Worker turnover has affected our publications as much as other industries, and we believe that both individual and team recognition is more important than ever,” Heney added. The core mission of the Tabbie Awards is to recognize professionals who help drive excellence through their talent and commitment to journalistic standards.
“Being honored in an editorial and design competition is a critical marketing tool for many publications. Strategic publications are showcasing their awards in their marketing materials. Advertisers want to be associated with quality content.”
This year, to celebrate the 20th Tabbies competition, the categories have been increased to 20 areas for the first time. One new design category for 2023 is “Special Section or Issue,” while a new online category is “Blog.” In the editorial categories, new options are “Climate Journalism,” “Diversity & Inclusion Journalism,” and “Special Issue.”
The Tabbies competition is open to English-language b2b publications, as well as online b2b publications. Unlike some more restrictive programs, publications are not required to maintain membership in an organization to participate in the Tabbies — and entry fees remain among the lowest of comparable programs.
Entrants can save $40 by taking advantage of the early-bird fee ($115 per entry) for submissions received by Wednesday, March 15th, 2023. A fee of $155 per entry applies after that date. Submissions can be made via this link.
Judges for the competition are culled from suggestions of regional editorial groups around the world. Winners will be announced on or about August 15th, 2023.
About TABPI
Based in Cleveland, Trade, Association and Business Publications International (TABPI) is a global organization that unites b2b writers, editors, and designers working for English-language publications around the common goal of promoting editorial ethics and excellence.
TABPI’s competition program, the Tabbie Awards, is open to publications in 40-plus countries. Its annual Young Leaders Scholarship program provides editorial training for selected b2b editors. TABPI also conducts industry research and sponsors its annual Magazine Critique Service. Visit www.tabpi.org.
Contact: TABPI President Paul J. Heney, 1-440-376-5672, or pheney@tabpi.org.
Paul J. Heney
TABPI
+1 440-376-5672
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram