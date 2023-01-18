Tabbie Awards Celebrates 20th Anniversary With 20 Editorial and Design Categories

The Tabbie Awards

2023 Tabbies is now open for submissions from b2b publications worldwide. In its 20th year, the Tabbies has increased categories to 20 areas for the first time.

New category areas added for 2023: In design, 'Special Section or Issue,' and online, 'Blog.' In editorial, 'Climate Journalism,' 'Diversity & Inclusion Journalism,' and 'Special Issue.'” — TABPI President Paul J. Heney