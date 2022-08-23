TABPI ANNOUNCES 2022 TABBIE AWARDS WINNERS
Best Single Issue wins go to VMSD, Queen’s Alumni Review, and The Foreign Service Journal in the 19th annual competition honoring the best in b2b journalism.
The Tabbie Awards is closing in on two decades of celebrating b2b journalism. It’s been a delight seeing how adaptable and forward-thinking our industry has become.”CLEVELAND, OH, U.S., August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Tabbie Awards is pleased to announce winners from across the globe, with entries coming from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the U.K., and the U.S.
Highlighting Best Single Issue — the competition’s most comprehensive category — are entries from VMSD, Queen’s Alumni Review, and The Foreign Service Journal, which took the Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards respectively. The Top 25 in the Best Single Issue category includes AEROSPACE; Alaska Business; BioLab Business; CIM Magazine; Community College Journal; Dartmouth Alumni Magazine; Datacenter Dynamics; E&T; HR Magazine; Independent Agent; INSTORE; INVISION; Lab Manager; Medical Design & Outsourcing; NZ Plumber; PETS+; Recruiter; Signs of the Times; Summit Journal; and Talent Canada.
Gold design award winners are Professional Tool & Equipment News for Feature Design; The Champion Magazine for Front Cover, Digital Imagery; Wood Design & Building for Front Cover, Photograph; Dental Economics for Front Cover, Illustration; and Inside Dental Hygiene for Opening Page or Spread.
Gold editorial award winners are School Administrator for Department; The Journal of Commerce for Editor’s Column; Police Journal for Focus/Profile Article; Infectious Disease Special Edition for Feature Article; Trade Show Executive for How-To Article; The Foreign Service Journal for Special Section; Pharmacy Practice News for Technical Article; and ACAMS Today for COVID-19 Coverage.
Golds in the online award categories are Spectrum for Best b2b Website and Computerwold for E-Newsletter.
Publications that took home three or more awards are AEROSPACE; Alaska Business; CIM Magazine; E&T; HR Magazine; INSTORE; NZ Plumber; Queen’s Alumni Review; The Journal of Commerce; Trade Show Executive Magazine; and Yale Alumni Magazine.
TABPI President Paul J. Heney said that this year’s entries demonstrate how trade, association, and business publications remain a powerful medium for informing the niche business leaders and other professionals they serve. “The Tabbie Awards is closing in on two decades of celebrating b2b journalism. It’s been a delight seeing how adaptable and forward-thinking our industry has become,” Heney said.
“Worldwide, b2b publications are fast-evolving through the use of multi-platforms such as all-digital magazines and e-newsletters that enhance the way audiences experience the latest trends, technologies, and solutions,” Heney added. “The outstanding work by this year’s writers, editors, and designers is testament to that.”
Visit TABPI for the complete results, along with selected comments from judges and samples of winning entries: www.tabpi.org/awards/2022-tabbie-awards. Presented by Trade, Association and Business Publications International (TABPI), the competition is open to English-language b2b publications worldwide, published at least three times per year, as well as online-only brands.
About TABPI
Based in Cleveland, Trade, Association and Business Publications International (TABPI) is a global organization that unites b2b writers, editors, and designers working for English-language publications around the common goal of promoting editorial ethics and excellence.
TABPI’s competition program, the Tabbie Awards, is open to publications in 40-plus countries. Its annual Young Leaders Scholarship program provides editorial training for selected b2b editors. TABPI also conducts industry research and sponsors its annual Magazine Critique Service. Visit www.tabpi.org.
