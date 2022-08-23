TABPI ANNOUNCES 2022 TABBIE AWARDS WINNERS

The Tabbies is a global b2b publications competition that unites journalists around the goal of editorial and design excellence.

Best Single Issue wins go to VMSD, Queen’s Alumni Review, and The Foreign Service Journal in the 19th annual competition honoring the best in b2b journalism.

The Tabbie Awards is closing in on two decades of celebrating b2b journalism. It’s been a delight seeing how adaptable and forward-thinking our industry has become.” — Paul J. Heney