FYIsoft Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

FYIsoft enables finance and accounting teams to speed and simplify the financial close cycle and make better data-driven decisions with its integrated platform for financial reporting, analytics, and budgeting. FYIsoft's cloud-based solutions integrate with many ERP systems and deliver powerful, time-saving automation benefits that consistently reduce reporting time 50 percent and more. Ideal for complex reporting needs such as multi-entity consolidations and frequently changing reporting demands, FYIsoft minimizes the tedious, manual tasks that often accompany the financial close process, and eliminates the risks and limitations of spreadsheets. Learn more at www.FYIsoft.com.