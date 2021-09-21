FYIsoft’s Financial Reporting and FP&A Solutions for Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations Available on Microsoft AppSource
FYIsoft’s integration with Dynamics 365 F&O enables multi-entity companies to simplify financial reporting and speed the financial close process 50% or more.
FYIsoft solutions are ideal for F&O customers with complex reporting requirements, such as those needing to consolidate multiple entities, different general ledgers, or multiple currencies.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FYIsoft, a leading provider of cloud-based financial reporting, analytics and budgeting software, announces the availability of its software for Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations on Microsoft AppSource. The announcement completes FYIsoft’s commitment to integrate with all Dynamics platforms (F&O, Business Central, GP, NAV, AX, SL), providing Microsoft customers with assurance that regardless of which platform they choose, now or in the future, FYIsoft remains their go-to for financial reporting, planning and analysis.
“Our solutions are ideal for F&O customers with complex reporting requirements, such as those needing to consolidate multiple entities, different general ledgers, or multiple currencies,” said Jennie Cheng, CEO of FYIsoft. “We are proud to partner with Microsoft to provide their D365 F&O customers with an alternative reporting solution that is uniquely designed to meet these challenges.”
An additional benefit for Microsoft customers is the familiarity of Microsoft’s native reporting tools including FRx and Management Reporter. With free report conversion and virtually no learning curve, Microsoft customers can transition to a powerful, modern reporting solution with minimal disruption.
Time-saving features that have enabled FYIsoft customers to cut their financial reporting time 50% or more include:
• Cloud-based integration with Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations means that financial data is pulled directly from the general ledger, ensuring reports are always accurate without the risk of manual or spreadsheet errors.
• Easy-to-navigate structure that is familiar to many Microsoft customers, particularly past users of FRx, but with far greater functionality. The familiarity shortens the learning curve and enables users to improve productivity almost immediately.
• Automated multi-entity consolidations delivers dramatic time savings for companies that must consolidate many departments, divisions, companies, different general ledgers, or currencies.
• True one-click report distribution feature that sends (or schedules) all reports, to everyone on the distribution list, with 100% accuracy.
• Report setup and changes are a breeze with a simple drag-and-drop, empowering authorized users to work efficiently without the help of IT.
• Secure, browser-based access to financial reports 24/7, from any device, with the ability to drill down and view transaction-level details.
• Scalability to add fully integrated FP&A solutions when needed. FYIsoft’s comprehensive platform unifies its strong financial reporting engine with AI-powered analytics and budgeting to deliver superior accuracy with near real-time data, eliminating the cumbersome and error-prone tasks of manually accessing data from multiple sources.
Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations customers may visit FYIsoft’s page on AppSource or learn more about the company at fyisoft.com/microsoft.
About FYIsoft, Inc.
FYIsoft is committed to enabling finance and accounting teams to speed and simplify the financial close cycle and make better data-driven decisions with its unified FP&A platform for reporting, analysis and budgeting. FYIsoft’s software is ready to use out-of-the-box, with AI-powered features not typically found in the mid-market. See how FYIsoft is improving productivity by 50% or more for finance and accounting professionals around the world at www.FYIsoft.com.
Microsoft and Microsoft AppSource are trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.
