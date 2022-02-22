FYIsoft Partners with UiPath to Automate the Financial Close

About

FYIsoft is committed to enabling finance and accounting teams to speed and simplify the financial close cycle and make better data-driven decisions with its unified platform for reporting, planning and analysis (FP&A). Ideal for proactive CFOs desiring the ability for teams to work efficiently without relying on IT or costly customizations by consultants, FYIsoft’s software is ready to use with robust features not typically found in the mid-market. See how FYIsoft is improving productivity by 50% or more for finance and accounting professionals around the world at www.FYIsoft.com.