DC police arrest man twice in 3 days for multiple sexual offenses

Loading Video… This browser does not support the Video element.

WASHINGTON - A D.C. man was arrested twice within three days for at least six separate sexual offenses, according to police.

Christopher Sharp, 30, is facing several charges including assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor sexual abuse.

Metropolitan police began investigating multiple reports of sex offenses on Sunday, Aug. 13.

The first offense was reported around 7:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Nebraska Avenue, Northwest. The second came less than 30 minutes later, at 8:07 a.m. at Sherier Place and Galena Place. The third incident that day was reported around 11:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest.

Following an investigation, detectives developed Sharp as a suspect. He was arrested later that day and charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual abuse.

It appears Sharp was later released and re-arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 15 in connection with another series of sexual offenses.

The first occurred at approximately 9:40 a.m. in the 900 block of 23rd Street, Northwest and the second was just 10 minutes later in the 2100 block of K Street, Northwest. Police say in both instances, Sharp approached the victim and made unwanted sexual contact before fleeing on foot.

Five minutes later, at approximately 9:55 a.m. police received another report at 19th Street and I Street, Northwest, where the suspect was accused of assaulting the victim with the intent to commit sexual abuse.

Sharp was once again arrested and charged with assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of misdemeanor sexual abuse.

His current bond status is not yet known. Check back with FOX 5 DC for updates.