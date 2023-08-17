Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,221 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,100 in the last 365 days.

Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns September 14, 2023

Real Estate Vendors Expo

Real Estate Vendors Expo

Vendors Expo (2023)

Vendors Expo (2023)

August expo

August expo

Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns September 14, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns September 14, 2023

Real Estate Investors Vendors Expo returns on Thursday night, July 13, 2023, at the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association. The Vendor Expo opens promptly at 6:30 pm. LAC-REIA will have a rotating collection of over forty (40) of the finest vendors with all of the real estate services and products investors need to become successful investors, including private lenders, title companies, data services, CPA, escrow companies, building suppliers, title insurance, home inspectors, business credit, tax auctions, Realtor services, hard money lenders, Airbnb, mortgage brokers, 1031 exchanges facilitators, contractors, out-of-state investment opportunities, insurance agents, credit repair consultants, staging companies, and much more. So come early to meet, greet, and expand the "Dream Team" of real estate professionals that are eager to help investors succeed. This is a great networking opportunity.

Date & Time: Thursday night, September 14, 2023, 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, Los Angeles 90034 (between National and Palms).

Parking: Metered & free street parking. There are also two FREE parking garages at: (1) 3456 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor & Palms) and (2) 3272 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor and National).

Free Admission. Remember, LAC-REIA Vendor Expos (and general meetings) are always FREE.

RSVP. Please RSVP directly at www.LARealEstateInvestors.com.

Vendors Wanted: LAC-REIA already has over 40 vendors, but always looking for more. If you have a service and/or product that would be helpful to real estate investors, members, and guest, please contact LAC-REIA. If you (someone you know) would like to be a vendor at the Vendor Expos, please contact LAC-REIA (310-792-6404).

Susan Hall
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association
+1 3107926404
email us here

You just read:

Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns September 14, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more