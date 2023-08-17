Entry registration of 70th Macau Grand Prix

Submit Release
MACAU, August 17 - The 70th Macau Grand Prix will be held on 11-12 and 16-19 November. Entries are open from 21 August to 15 September. Applications shall be made to the Automobile General Association Macao-China, located on the ground floor of the Macau Grand Prix Building at Avenida da Amizade, during the aforementioned date (9:30 am to 1:00 pm, 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Monday to Friday). For more details, please contact (853) 2872 6578.

