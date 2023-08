'Dark Realities' starring Edgar Allan Poe, wins Prestige Award at VEGAS Movie Awards.

'Dark Realities' starring Edgar allan Poe

'Dark Realities' starring Edgar Allan Poe wins at Vegas Movie Awards

I do not fear the darkness, I illuminate the night.” — Edgar Allan Poe

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact:Pamela PerryGoulardt(Email) pamela@flyingcloudstudios.com(Website) FlyingCloudStudios.com(Phone) 860-200-4660 (text message)‘DARK REALITIES’ WinsBEST EXPERIMENTAL FILM at Vegas Movie Awards™The Vegas Movie Awards™ announces ‘Dark Realities’ as the recipient of multiple awards including the Award of Prestige.‘Dark Realities’, directed by Matthew Toffolo, written by Pamela PerryGoulardt, and produced by WILDSOUND[ca] and FlyingCloud Studios. It stars Sean Ballantyne and Kyana Teresa, with Val Cole as Narrator and Steve Rizzo as Editor. It tells the story of a Goth Librarian who accidentally releases the Ghost of Edgar Allan Poe who demands she assist him in killing his murderer, a jealous rival.Being part of the prestigious Vegas Movie Awards™ alumni network,‘Dark Realities’ joins the ranks of visionary filmmakers from more than 80 countries, including Academy Award, Emmy, Golden Globe, and BAFTAwinners such as, Olivia Colman, and Tom Hanks.The Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the Film Festival Alliance, is dedicated to providing ongoing education, opportunities, and support for filmmakers, making this win a valuable addition for ‘Dark Realities’ career growth.You can watch the trailer for ‘Dark Realities’ at: https://youtu.be/UHxsO25VRA0 For more information about award-winning ‘Dark Realities’ visit www. FlyingCloudStudios.com/blog [December 24, 2022]

Audience Feedback