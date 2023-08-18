Submit Release
'Dark Realities' starring Edgar Allan Poe, wins Prestige Award at VEGAS Movie Awards.

I do not fear the darkness, I illuminate the night.”
— Edgar Allan Poe
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
‘DARK REALITIES’ Wins
BEST EXPERIMENTAL FILM at Vegas Movie Awards™
The Vegas Movie Awards™ announces ‘Dark Realities’ as the recipient of multiple awards including the Award of Prestige.

‘Dark Realities’, directed by Matthew Toffolo, written by Pamela PerryGoulardt, and produced by WILDSOUND[ca] and FlyingCloud Studios. It stars Sean Ballantyne and Kyana Teresa, with Val Cole as Narrator and Steve Rizzo as Editor. It tells the story of a Goth Librarian who accidentally releases the Ghost of Edgar Allan Poe who demands she assist him in killing his murderer, a jealous rival.

Being part of the prestigious Vegas Movie Awards™ alumni network,
‘Dark Realities’ joins the ranks of visionary filmmakers from more than 80 countries, including Academy Award®, Emmy®, Golden Globe®, and BAFTA® winners such as, Olivia Colman, and Tom Hanks.

The Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the Film Festival Alliance, is dedicated to providing ongoing education, opportunities, and support for filmmakers, making this win a valuable addition for ‘Dark Realities’ career growth.

You can watch the trailer for ‘Dark Realities’ at: https://youtu.be/UHxsO25VRA0

For more information about award-winning ‘Dark Realities’ visit www. FlyingCloudStudios.com/blog [December 24, 2022]

