The 2023 Tequila Mezcal Challenge is now accepting entries
The Tequila Mezcal Challenge is the first professional spirits competition dedicated to over 60 categories of Tequila, Mezcal, and Agave spirits.
The 2023 Tequila Mezcal Challenge is now accepting entries
— Christopher J Davies
Presented by Wine Country Network, Inc
Competition dates: November 4 & 5, 2023
Wine Country Network, publisher of Wine Country International® Magazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions for wines and spirits, has announced that it is now accepting entries for the 2023 Tequila Mezcal Challenge. The competition receives over sixty categories of Tequila, Mezcal, Agave Spirits, and Ready to Drink (RTD) Premixed Cocktails.
The 5th Annual Tequila Mezcal Challenge will occur amidst the Rocky Mountains in beautiful Denver, Colorado. Christopher J. Davies, CEO and Competition Director, commented, “When we launched the Tequila Mezcal Challenge, we aimed to raise the bar for these rapidly evolving spirits, with many new brands launching almost weekly. Our competition committee has created the first professional spirits competition dedicated to over 60 categories of Tequila, Mezcal, and Agave spirits.”
The Tequila Mezcal Challenge welcomes entries from artisanal producers (5,000 bottles or less) and commercial bottlers. The judging team comprises some of the world’s most seasoned tequila and mezcal experts. They understand and respect the work that goes into the entire production process.
Packaging and design are critical components of sales and marketing in the beverage industry.
The contest also conducts a packaging and design competition, juried by art directors and marketing mavens who will judge how your product design stands out in this crowded category.
All competition winners will receive a handsome physical die-cast medal, royalty-free digital medal art, actual scores (100 pts), a listing on the competition website, and promotional exposure in our globally broadcast news announcement. A follow-up feature article will be published in Wine Country International® Magazine.
The 2023 “Best of Show” winner will receive an elegantly designed laser-engraved barrel head.
For additional information, visit: https://teqmezchallenge.com/
About Us
Wine Country Network, Inc, was established in 2002. Our company publishes Wine Country International ® Magazine and will debut the World Book of Whisky magazine in late September 2023.
The company also produces these world-famous beverage competitions:
•Denver International Spirits Competition
•Denver International Wine Competition
•Canned Challenge
•Drink Pink International Rosé Wine Competition
•North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition
•Tequila Mezcal Challenge
•Global Whisky Challenge-UK and European Whisky
•Global Whisky Challenge-Asian and Oceana Whisky
•Global Whisky Challenge-North American Whiskey
