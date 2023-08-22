TimeForge Partners with Forage to Help Grocery Retailers Expand Payment Options
The new partnership is driven by the companies' shared goal of helping grocery retailers succeed with the help of game-changing technology.
Grocery retailers are essential to the communities in which they operate. When grocers have the tools needed to be successful, they're better equipped to make a positive impact on those communities.”LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TimeForge, the leading labor management platform trusted by independent grocers, has announced today a new partnership with Forage, the mission-driven payments company that helps merchants accept government benefits through a single, unified API.
— Audrey Hogan, COO, TimeForge
The collaboration between TimeForge and Forage is propelled by the companies' shared goal of helping grocery businesses succeed with the aid of game-changing technology.
"Grocery retailers are essential to the communities in which they operate. When grocers have the tools and resources they need to be successful, they're better equipped - and better positioned - to make a positive impact on those communities," said Audrey Hogan, Chief Operating Officer of TimeForge.
"One of the many ways Timeforge supports this is by enabling grocers to control their labor expenses while ensuring the right level of service at the right time."
For example, grocers who use TimeForge typically see a 65-75% reduction in overtime within the first few months, and an 85-95% reduction in the amount of time spent scheduling employees and transferring them between stores. Grocery employees also benefit from the platform, which provides them with convenient access to their work schedules via mobile app.
While TimeForge enables grocers to save money and streamline their labor management, Forage empowers grocers with the payments infrastructure needed to accept EBT SNAP online.
“Our payments technology enables 42 million Americans to purchase affordable, healthy food online with their government benefits,” said Ofek Lavian, CEO and co-founder of Forage. “We’re proud to partner with TimeForge, and advance a common cause: empowering grocers to feed low-income families.”
Forage is the only USDA-approved third-party payment processor (TPP) that offers best-in-class software combined with dedicated service, enabling complex government payments online and guiding retailers through USDA authorization. With Forage as a partner, grocers are a single integration away from unlocking new revenue streams and better serving their communities by accepting SNAP EBT online.
“I am so pleased that TimeForge and Forage are able to work together toward our shared goals,” said Hogan. ”When solution providers collaborate and listen to grocers' pain points, they can bring tremendous value to the industry and help move it forward one success at a time.”
Meanwhile, both companies are making waves in the retail grocery space. Forage was recently named a winner in Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards, and TimeForge was named as one of the Most Promising Retail Tech Solutions Providers of 2023 in CIOReview.
Together, TimeForge and Forage look forward to serving grocers and helping them thrive in today’s challenging retail landscape.
###
About TimeForge
TimeForge is a leading labor management platform that provides software to help retail and restaurant businesses control labor costs and operate more efficiently. The platform includes employee scheduling, timekeeping, communication, hiring and onboarding, manager logbooks, labor analytics, and task management products that scale seamlessly. Today, thousands of businesses use TimeForge’s powerful, easy-to-use tools and integrations to delight employees and empower busy managers.
Learn more at timeforge.com.
About Forage
Forage is a mission-driven payments company that is helping merchants accept government benefits through a single, unified API. Today, over 42 million Americans receive government assistance (ex: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP) to buy groceries. Starting with enabling EBT SNAP online, Forage builds the financial infrastructure empowering merchants of all shapes and sizes to serve these shoppers online.
Sarah Taylor
TimeForge
+1 866-684-7191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram