Announcing the grantLOVE X Faribault Mill Home Decor Collaboration
Pre-orders now available for LOVE™ throw blankets with delivery by holiday 2023; Faribault Mill will donate 10% of all sales to the grantLOVE Project fundLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Faribault Mill, a legendary American heritage brand and maker of handcrafted premium wool and cotton throw blankets, bed blankets and accessories, has announced a collaboration partnership with the grantLOVE Project, an artist-owned and operated project created by Los Angeles-based artist Alexandra Grant. grantLOVE x Faribault Mill LOVE throw blankets are designed by Grant and feature the LOVE™ symbol using the mill’s natural materials.
For each LOVE throw blanket purchased from Faribault Mill, 10% of sales will be donated to the grantLOVE Project at the Entertainment Industry Foundation, with funds directed to nonprofits that support arts education and youth experiencing homelessness. Since its inception in 2008, the grantLOVE Project has worked to raise awareness and money for numerous nonprofits through the gift and sale of collaborative artworks and editions made with Grant’s LOVE symbol.
Pre-orders for the LOVE throw blankets are now live here, at $295, through September 15th with delivery in late November in time for the holidays.
“The LOVE throw blanket is a unique way to express how much we want to nurture our relationships and show we care—that we can wrap ourselves and each other in LOVE!” Grant said. “Working with the Faribault Mill team brings over a century and a half of experience in quality, sustainable blanket-making to the collaboration, weaving new combinations of color into my LOVE artwork.”
The collaboration with grantLOVE is Faribault Mill’s latest artist project, addressing growing consumer interest in fine art, premium design and social impact. The LOVE throw blankets are woven at the company's mill in Faribault, MN out of 85% wool and 15% cotton. Faribault Mill blankets, throws and accessories are created with the highest quality wool and cotton—the world's most naturally sustainable fibers— for breathable, hypoallergenic, and easy care products.
“Our brand delivers warmth, well-beyond the utility of a blanket, and to pair it with the meaning of LOVE is incredibly powerful,” said Ini Iyamba, vice president, product design & development, Faribault Mill. “The grantLOVE Project Fund proceeds are a testament to the importance of artist collaborations to the next generation of Faribault Mill customers, who care deeply about design, quality and social impact. We are delighted to bring the exceptional art practice of Alexandra Grant, through the grantLOVE Project, to our customers in such a fresh and meaningful way."
The grantLOVE Project is a fund of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), based in Los Angeles, CA. The grantLOVE x Faribault Mill collaboration was established in partnership with fine art licensing and creative consulting agency Alice Riot.
For more information and details on the pre-order window, follow @faribaultmill and @grantloveproject on Instagram.
About Alexandra Grant
Alexandra Grant is a Los Angeles– and Berlin–based visual artist whose work explores issues around communication across languages, literary traditions, and cultures. Her work has been exhibited in museums and galleries globally and she is represented by Miles McEnery Gallery in New York and carlier|gebauer in Berlin and Madrid. Grant is the creator of the grantLOVE Project, which has raised funds for arts-based nonprofits, and her work has been exhibited at galleries and institutions around the world. She’s also co-founder of independent publisher X Artists’ Books and an advisor to the Futureverse Foundation. Grant received her Master of Fine Arts from the California College of Arts and Crafts and her Bachelor of Arts from Swarthmore College.
About the grantLOVE Project
grantLOVE is an art project started by Los Angeles and Berlin–based artist Alexandra Grant in 2008 to help raise awareness and money for various arts nonprofits through the gift and sale of collaborative artworks and editions made with Grant’s LOVE symbol. For more information, visit www.grantlove.com.
The grantLOVE Project is a fund of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), a Charity Navigator Four-Star Charity that meets all 20 Better Business Bureau charity standards and carries the Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. EIN: 95-1644609. Learn more at www.eifoundation.org/grantlove.
About Faribault Mill
Founded in 1865, Faribault Mill is renowned for producing timeless, handcrafted blankets, decorative throws, apparel, and accessories. Throughout its storied history, the company has provided woolen blankets to pioneers heading west and comforted our troops through two world wars. Today, Faribault Mill continues to create products that are built to stand the test of time, with a commitment to 100% Made in USA manufacturing using naturally sustainable fibers like wool and cotton. The company and its workers are woven into American history. Visit them online at faribaultmill.com or at retail stores in Faribault, Edina, and Excelsior, MN to learn more about their iconic brand.
For more information, contact:
Rick Dow
Faribault Mill
rdow@faribaultmill.com
612.743.5631
Emma Jacobson-Sive
EJS Media
emma@ejs-media.com
323.842.2064
Kelly Groehler
Alice Riot
+1 612-669-8602
kelly@aliceriot.com